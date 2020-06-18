Both of these COVID-19 diagnostic tests are being developed under the collaboration agreement with Tauriga Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”).

NEW YORK, NY and SAN DIEGO, CA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Aegea”) ( www.aegeabiotech.com ) , a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of next generation nucleic acid clinical diagnostic technologies, announces progress on the development of two COVID-19 diagnostic tests, each applying technology from different issued Aegea patents. Both of these COVID-19 diagnostic tests are being developed under the collaboration agreement with Tauriga Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”).

The high-sensitivity, high specificity COVID-19 PCR assay under development (the “SARS-CoV-2 Test”) utilizes technology from US Patent 9,834,817, entitled METHODS FOR DETECTING NUCLEIC ACID SEQUENCE VARIANTS. This assay is designed to be run on most PCR-based instrument platforms. Aegea is applying its patented and clinically validated technology to deliver an enhanced level of genetic information without sacrificing time or introducing any cumbersome processing steps. The key advantages of the higher level of sensitivity and specificity are reduction or elimination of false positive and false negative results, the ability to identify which strain of SARS-CoV-2 is present, and the potential to use oropharyngeal swabs or lavage samples instead of nasal swabs. Oropharyngeal swabs would be much more convenient and comfortable for patients, but they have lower viral loads.

Aegea has selected its gene target region for its SARS-CoV-2 Test and has already configured the assay. Aegea is in the process of optimizing assay performance and is working with a certified CLIA laboratory to analytically and clinically validate the assay using COVID-19 patient samples.

In addition to the high sensitivity, high specificity PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 Test, Aegea is using another of its patented technologies to further expand COVID-19 testing to very simple devices appropriate to point-of-care and remote testing (the “Lateral Flow CoV Test”). This assay is designed to be widely accessible by providing results within 30 minutes using a small, portable device, without the requirement for PCR instrumentation. The Lateral Flow CoV Test uses isothermal amplification as covered by Aegea’s issued US Patent 10,174,352 for METHODS FOR AMPLIFICATION OF NUCLEIC ACIDS ON SOLID SUPPORT. This methodology combines the capture of nucleic acid targets of interest, together with isothermal amplification on solid surfaces. Because this method works at a single uniform temperature, it can be used with a very simple lateral flow device in point of care and remote settings. The technology works directly with RNA targets, which is suitable for COVID-19 testing, as the SARS-CoV-2 genome is a single stranded RNA.

Aegea has made good initial progress in its development of the Lateral Flow CoV Test. The assay steps have been outlined, and the initial specifications for the microfluidics component and the initial design for the overall device have been completed. Importantly, Aegea is currently in the process of doing feasibility studies for using saliva (without the need for swabs or collection tubes) for the Lateral Flow CoV Test.

“We believe that Aegea’s patented technologies can be utilized to provide two different COVID-19 tests,” said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Aegea’s President and CEO. “The high sensitivity PCR based test will provide accurate, more nuanced genetic information, which can be useful in managing disease spread in the current and future pandemics. The isothermal, lateral flow test can enable frequent testing in convenient settings with low instrumentation requirements.”

Tauriga’s CEO, Mr. Seth Shaw, states, “Tauriga strongly believes that each of Aegea’s tests in development has significant market potential. We continue to be enthusiastic about the progress being realized, with respect to its Collaboration Agreement with Aegea.”

ABOUT AEGEA BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. located in San Diego, California, is a biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of next generation nucleic acid technologies. A primary focus for the company is nucleic acid technology innovations that embrace molecular diagnostic assays, qPCR technologies, sequencing methods including both Sanger and NGS, and rapid point-of-care COVID-19 testing.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon and Black Currant). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com .

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full-time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

CONTACT INFORMATION:





TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.



555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Instagram: @taurigum

Twitter: @SethMShaw

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

AEGEA BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.