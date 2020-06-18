TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital”, “ETHC” or the “Company”) (NEO: ETHC) announced today that each of the ten director nominees proposed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 19, 2020 (the “Circular”) was elected at yesterday’s annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the Company’s by-laws. The percentage of votes cast “for” or “withheld” from the vote are set forth below opposite the name of each elected director based on proxies received.



DIRECTOR

FOR WITHHELD Brian Mosoff 1,606,476 99.18 % 13,266 0.82 % Stefan Coolican 1,617,742 99.88 % 2,000 0.12 % Som Seif 1,607,742 99.26 % 12,000 0.74 % Benjamin Roberts 1,616,492 99.80 % 3,250 0.20 % John Ruffolo 1,617,726 99.88 % 2,016 0.12 % Joey Krug 1,616,476 99.80 % 3,266 0.20 % Boris Wertz 1,617,742 99.88 % 2,000 0.12 % Liam Horne 1,616,476 99.80 % 3,266 0.20 % Colleen McMorrow 1,617,726 99.88 % 2,016 0.12 % Camillo di Prata 1,617,726 99.88 % 2,016 0.12 %

The Company also announced that KPMG LLP was re-appointed as independent auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast “for” or “withheld” from the vote are set forth below.

FOR WITHHELD 1,720,105 99.88 % 2,016 0.12 %

The results of these matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on June 17, 2020.

About Ether Capital Corporation

Ether Capital is a Toronto-based technology company whose long term objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum and Web 3 ecosystem. Ether Capital has invested in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a strategic asset, and selectively invests in projects, protocols and businesses that leverage the Ethereum ecosystem and Web 3 technologies. Founded by a highly experienced Board of Directors and management team, Ether Capital has the experience and relationships to support businesses and invest in industry-shifting disruptive technologies. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co/ .

