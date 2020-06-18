PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today announced it has been named the Snowflake FY 2020 Technology Partner of the Year in the Data Engineering category at this week’s Snowflake Partner Summit. The award, which recognizes Qlik Data Integration , is the latest milestone in a growing strategic alliance between Qlik and Snowflake , the cloud data platform, to help companies modernize analytics in the cloud. Qlik has also recently achieved Snowflake Elite level partner status, introduced expanded support across every major cloud platform including Google Cloud, debuted multiple joint solutions and added numerous joint customer wins to the roster.



“We’re excited to announce Qlik as Snowflake’s Data Engineering Partner of the Year,” Snowflake VP of Global Alliances, Colleen Kapase said. “Snowflake’s strong partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data driven, and Qlik supports that mission with its end-to-end data integration and analytics solutions.”

Qlik has enhanced customers’ ability to maximize their use of Snowflake and Qlik together through increased product integration and alignment across the company’s data and analytics platforms, including:

Snowflake validation of both Qlik Sense ® and Qlik Data Integration, providing confidence in the seamless integration of Qlik’s entire product portfolio with Snowflake

Qlik Sense Dynamic Views, which enables real-time push-down queries into Snowflake, is now available on all editions of Qlik Sense

Performance optimizations for delivering real-time data to Snowflake, which also reduce costs associated with Snowflake Cloud Services consumption

Qlik Data Integration availability in Snowflake Partner Connect

Ecosystem integration with fellow Snowflake technology partners to deliver end-to-end solutions, including support for machine learning with DataRobot and advanced data security with Secupi .

“Qlik’s continued investment towards Snowflake ensures its integrations and solutions adhere to our best practices so customers have a great experience,” Snowflake Product Manager, Harsha Kapre said. “We look forward to continued momentum through the collaboration between Qlik and Snowflake”

“Combining the great self-service and easy-to-use capabilities of Qlik Sense with the incredible performance and low maintenance of Snowflake has allowed us to spread the use of analytics at DocuSign to over 80 percent of the organization,” said Marcus Laanen, Senior Manager Business Intelligence at DocuSign.

Qlik has created multiple solutions specifically to help customers maximize the value of their Snowflake investments. These solutions include Qlik applications to analyze Snowflake utilization and Snowflake security . Qlik has also recently expanded the value of SAP data for Snowflake customers through Qlik Data Integration’s ability to ingest and automate the delivery of analytics-ready SAP data into Snowflake from any source – whether it’s from legacy SAP environments, SAP HANA or SAP application servers. And for healthcare organizations looking to leverage data for frontline COVID-19 challenges, Qlik, Snowflake and DataRobot have recently delivered an integrated solution that leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to help manage current and future capacity needs and reduce readmissions.

These enhancements and solutions have driven customer and partner adoption across the entire Qlik analytics and data integration product portfolio, now with over 200 joint accounts focused in the key markets of North America and EMEA. Partners like Axis Group and SDG Group are seeing demand to combine Snowflake and Qlik as customers look to more readily leverage analytics in the cloud.

“Customers want more scale with the cloud, and they are looking for leading solutions that together provide modern approaches and flexibility,” said Ranjan Sinha, President of Axis Group. “The combination of Qlik and Snowflake delivers tremendous value, and we’re seeing customers adopt these solutions in tandem to drive more use and impact from data in the cloud.”

“We continue to see fast growing adoption of analytics in cloud data platforms, and are excited about being named a Snowflake Technology Partner of the Year,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Technology Alliances at Qlik. “Our joint customers are benefiting from the optimized integration and innovative solutions, as well as the confidence that together we can help drive more value by enabling modern analytics in the cloud.”

