Proximity Identifiers enabled BrandGraph to classify 190% more content that has been published about Apple the technology company relative to previous BrandGraph classifications.

Proximity Identifiers enabled BrandGraph to classify 190% more content that has been published about Apple the technology company relative to previous BrandGraph classifications.

Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced the launch of BrandGraph® Proximity Identifiers. The new technology marks another leap forward for the BrandGraph platform, further enhancing its ability to help marketers identify, compare and contrast momentum across brands, topics, and concepts in social media. Powered by IZEA’s proprietary content classification engine, Proximity Identifiers enable BrandGraph to disambiguate content that contains mentions of brands’ trade names.



Many well-known brands utilize trade names that are also words commonly used in everyday speech. For example, the word “apple” can be used in speaking about a technology company, a fruit, a city (The Big Apple), or even a person (Fiona Apple). The mention of the word alone does not indicate that an individual is speaking about the Apple brand. Proximity Identifiers build on BrandGraph’s existing matching algorithms to further increase its ability to accurately identify brands by analyzing surrounding text.

For example, using Proximity Identifiers enabled BrandGraph to classify 190% more content that has been published about Apple the technology company relative to previous BrandGraph classifications. It also enabled the identification of 491% more content associated with Campbell’s Soup, among other brand examples.

“From sports teams to laundry detergent, some of our most beloved brands use trademarks that are familiar to us as words used in everyday parlance, but are not uniquely tied to the brands they represent,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “That can make classification of content difficult without understanding the context of the brand mention. Proximity Identifiers make BrandGraph significantly more accurate and intelligent when classifying brand content, and in turn make our benchmarking and influencer identification capabilities more accurate.”

Proximity Identifiers are utilized to improve results in both BrandGraph as well as inside IZEAx Unity Suite. Those interested in learning more about the platform can request a product demonstration at izea.com/brandgraph /get-a-demo .

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release and BrandGraph are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA’s full safe harbor statement, please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/ .









Attachment

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com