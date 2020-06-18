Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010886476 of NOK 200,000,000.
Start date: 23 June, 2020
Maturity: 23 September, 2020
Coupon: 0.75 %
Organised by: Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Sarpsborg, 18 June 2020
Contact:
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Borregaard
Sarpsborg, NORWAY
