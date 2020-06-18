MILAN, Italy, and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the successful implementation of a new account-based ticketing system for Brescia Mobilità’s light metro transit network in northern Italy. Each day, approximately 50,000 people use the Brescia Metro system.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The company launched the new system allowing riders to access the service using major contactless credit and debit cards, including Mastercard, Visa, American Express, VPay, Visa Electron and Maestro. NFC-enabled devices, such as smartphones and smart watches with digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, can also be used.

With account-based ticketing (ABT), the ticket is not stored on a device or other media, such as a smartphone or smart card, but in the cloud. ABT enables a range of devices or media to be linked via the cloud to the passenger’s account in the back office, making travel easier and smarter. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless payment systems are also now a beneficial tool that transportation providers can use to help maintain a safe environment for passengers.

“Like Milan and Rome, the Brescia Metro system is leveraging technology to improve the commuter experience so it’s faster and more convenient,” said Marco Medeghini, General Manager, Brescia Mobilità. “In just a few weeks, we have seen high acceptance of the new system by our metro users. And this is just the first step as we continue to modernize and enhance our overall transit system to meet the needs of all our transportation users.”

Installed in just under three months between October and December 2019, the new system provides riders with an additional payment option, along with traditional ticket machines located in each metro station. Riders can also use Mobile Ticket, a digital ticket that can be purchased via text message or “BresciApp!”.

“In working with Brescia Mobilità, Conduent is proud to install its first account-based ticketing system in Italy. Together, we are leveraging advanced technology and making Brescia’s integrated mobility system more accessible and in line with the highest European standards,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “Now, metro riders in Brescia have a more convenient payment option, and it’s gratifying to see the ridership embrace this option so quickly.”

This project follows a contract Brescia Mobilità awarded Conduent earlier in 2019 to upgrade its fare collection with Conduent's ATLAS® system on its 200 buses and light metro subway.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalised services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Media Contacts:

Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com

Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com

Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent , http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent .

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.