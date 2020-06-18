Contact:

Eurocastle Announces 2020 AGM Results

Guernsey, 18 June 2020 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces the results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting held yesterday, 17 June 2020. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 27 May 2020 was approved. A copy of this Notice is available on Eurocastle’s website at www.eurocastleinv.com.





ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the “Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.