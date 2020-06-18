Toronto, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 23, 2020, TVO will host the Green Party of Canada leadership debates. Moderated by Steve Paikin, host of TVO’s The Agenda with Steve Paikin, all 10 leadership candidates will be participating in a two-debate format.

Debate one will feature Judy Green, Amita Kuttner, David Merner, Glen Murray and Annamie Paul. Debate two will feature Meryam Haddad, Courtney Howard, Dimitri Lascaris, Dylan Perceval-Maxwell and Andrew West.

Steve Paikin will moderate the debates from TVO’s William G. Davis studio in Toronto. All Green Party of Canada leadership candidates will be connecting remotely from their homes and offices.

The debates will be streamed consecutively from 3:00 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. on June 23 via The Agenda’s Twitter Periscope page, Facebook page and YouTube channel. TVO viewers can tune in via broadcast over two nights: June 23 for debate one, and June 24 for debate two—at 8:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Where to Livestream the Debate on June 23, 2020

Twitter: @TheAgenda

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAgenda/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AgendaStevePaikin

About TVO

