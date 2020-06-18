FORT WORTH, Texas, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Electronics & Automation is now offering pre-assembled bundles of its private label RS Pro by Allied products aimed at helping commercial, office and manufacturing companies restart on-site operations, and remote workers be more productive and connected in their offsite office environments.

As companies begin safely welcoming employees back to facilities, Allied has added a range of RS Pro by Allied kits and bundles specifically designed to help protect workers and workplaces, including:

Individual personal protective equipment kits to reduce the spread of germs and infection in the workplace such as N95 respirator masks, or non-woven 3-ply face masks suitable for use in non-medical industries.





A variety of janitorial and cleaning Kits stocked with essential cleaning equipment such as hand brushes, brooms, dustpans, mops and buckets. Color-coding of the kits aids in streamlining workplace procedures, segregating departments, and identifying missing items for quick replacement.





Safety and distancing signage to enable clear, concise and specific communication of protective, safety and sanitation procedures for employees and visitors.





Contactless temperature measurement tools, from basic handheld infrared thermometers to advanced thermal imaging systems that allow for monitoring of body temperature, and fever detection.

Allied is also offering remote work product bundles that include a high-definition webcam, a high-fidelity headset with microphone, and multimedia speakers, along with bulk packages of essential supplies such as batteries and cable ties. The RS Pro brand from Allied offers more than 50,000 products designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards, at competitive value prices. And a convenient RS Pro by Allied Buying Guide provides associated products for over 50 different product categories.

In addition to product bundles, Allied is also now offering Seek Scan thermal imaging systems that deliver accurate contactless skin temperature measurements to enable public health and social distancing protocols. In seconds, the system automatically detects a face, identifies the most reliable facial features for measurement, and displays an alert if someone is warmer than the customizable alarm temperature.

With more than 3 million products available online, Allied provides solutions for engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet managers and inventors from a vast, and growing, network of well-known and respected brands. Allied is also committed to delivering products when customers need them, with an industry-best 10:00 p.m. EST cutoff for same-day shipping to all orders in the United States.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle.

