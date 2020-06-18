NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameClub, the all-you-can-play subscription home for mobile gaming’s greatest hits, today announced that it is now available on Android, making it the only cross-platform premium gaming experience offered to over three billion smartphone users. GameClub’s single $4.99 monthly subscription, with free trial, gives a family of up to 12 people access to an exclusive, ever-growing library of award-winning games for iOS and Android, playable online or offline without in-app purchases or ads.



New Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk8gs_RUoW0

Assets: http://presskit.gameclub.io/

“Subscription is a healthier and less expensive way to enjoy games, eliminating the oppressive ads and loot boxes that define so-called free-to-play,” said GameClub CEO Dan Sherman. “GameClub is the only service that brings these benefits to the entire world of iOS and Android gamers. We’re expanding our offering to deliver affordable, skill-based entertainment to gamers everywhere, on nearly any mobile phone or tablet.”

GameClub’s diverse catalog is curated by Eli Hodapp, former editor-in-chief of TouchArcade, mobile gaming’s No. 1 site, and represents the best games released in the history of mobile. As part of its vast collection of critically acclaimed titles, GameClub’s Android library at launch features over a dozen best-selling games never before released on the platform, with more added every week. Check out the full list at https://gameclub.io/android .

GameClub has been growing rapidly since its October 2019 iOS launch. Current iOS subscribers can now enjoy GameClub on any Android device they have in the home, and vice versa, using their same GameClub login, just like Netflix or Spotify.

Download the GameClub app on Google Play here .

Download the GameClub app on the App Store here .

About GameClub

GameClub is the all-you-can-play subscription home for mobile’s top premium games. GameClub delivers unlimited, exclusive access to a library of over 100 timeless titles, updated and optimized for the latest iOS and Android devices. The US$4.99 per month, cancel-anytime subscription service comes with a free one-month trial and features in-depth overviews, game histories, tips, strategies, and direct links to games.

For more information, visit www.gameclub.io , and follow GameClub on Twitter ( @GameClub ); Discord ( discord.gg/gameclub ); Facebook ( facebook.com/GameClub ); Instagram ( instagram.com/GameClub ); and YouTube ( https://bit.ly/2kwd6cw ).

###





Corey Wade Sandbox Strategies for GameClub corey@sandboxstrat.com www.sandboxstrat.com