TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced that Merchants Insurance Group has adopted eDocs and Messages download via IVANS to automate the exchange of policy-related documents and communications. Leveraging eDocs and Messages download, Merchants Insurance Group will support their agents’ digital demands to increase ease of doing business while working remotely by providing access to the latest documents and communications directly in their management systems.

“The current remote working environment requires policy documents, like declaration pages, invoices and communications to be managed electronically for both our agents and insureds,” said Tom Tempeny, Director of Corporate Services, Merchants Insurance Group. “IVANS plays a critical role in connecting our business to our agency distribution channel, and the addition of eDocs and Messages download will further remove friction in working with our agents by eliminating the need for them to manage paper-driven processes.”

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs and agencies. IVANS Download automates the generation and exchange of Personal and Commercial Lines policy, Claims, eDocs and Messages, and other policyholder-related transactions from insurers to agencies and MGAs, driving connectivity between industry stakeholders to ensure that current, accurate information is continually available throughout the policy lifecycle.

“Now more than ever, it is critical for insurers and agencies to leverage digital technology to connect as we are all working remotely,” said Thad Bauer, vice president and general manager, IVANS Insurance. “Using IVANS to deliver eDocs and Messages download, Merchants will digitize policy workflows for their agency partners, enabling ease of doing business and stronger agency relationships with the insurer.”

