CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, RIA custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced the that the firm is rolling out new capabilities and tools designed to enhance the service experience, making it easier, more convenient and more personalized to connect to live and on-demand service and support. The firm is taking a digitally driven approach to shift from voice as the primary contact channel, incorporating chat and email support, as well as enhanced self-service guides to provide more choice and quicker delivery of service support.



New tools currently rolling out to advisors streamline access to personalized information from a service professional, including:

Live Chat : A convenient option for advisors looking to connect with a service professional while working in ClientWorks, giving them the ability to multitask as a service professional works on their request.

: A convenient option for advisors looking to connect with a service professional while working in ClientWorks, giving them the ability to multitask as a service professional works on their request. Call Me : Advisors can request a call from a service professional within ClientWorks. They select a topic from a drop-down menu, enter their phone number and receive a call back from the service professional best suited to answer their question.

: Advisors can request a call from a service professional within ClientWorks. They select a topic from a drop-down menu, enter their phone number and receive a call back from the service professional best suited to answer their question. Call You Back : Advisors no longer have to be placed on hold. With Call You Back, a service professional calls back when it is the caller’s turn.

: Advisors no longer have to be placed on hold. With Call You Back, a service professional calls back when it is the caller’s turn. Interactive Voice Response (IVR) routing: To enhance the experience when having to make a call, a voice-directed feature enables advisors to say what they need help with, then routes the caller to the most knowledgeable, first-available service professional.

“We are committed to making continuous investments in service and support to elevate the level of care we provide to our clients and change the expectation within our industry. With these enhancements, advisors are able to streamline their efforts to gather accurate information, saving them time and leaving them confident with the service they receive from LPL as their partner,” said LPL Financial Managing Director and Chief Customer Care Officer Dayton Semerjian. “Taking a client-centric approach, we will continue to make meaningful investments in technology, empower our workforce and modernize our service support to provide our clients and their clients with an experience that anticipates needs, delivers information of value and meets clients’ demand for digital capabilities.”

The new capabilities expand upon the overall digital service experience available to LPL advisors through ClientWorks , which offers on-demand access and self-service capabilities. “We recognize that the best call is the one an advisor doesn’t have to make. As a result, we’ve added valuable tools designed to minimize interruptions in their workflows so they can easily access the information they need when they need it, meeting them where they are,” Semerjian said.

Resources and tools in ClientWorks serve to guide advisors, institutions and their staff to relevant information:



Similar to a Help feature, Walk Me offers real-time help to users but with greater sophistication. Users can click on topics to generate guided interactive tutorials on a variety of tasks and processes in ClientWorks.

offers real-time help to users but with greater sophistication. Users can click on topics to generate guided interactive tutorials on a variety of tasks and processes in ClientWorks. ClientWorks pop ups are proactive efforts to notify advisors of relevant information, anticipating their need for the information and guiding them to a next step seamlessly through a link.

are proactive efforts to notify advisors of relevant information, anticipating their need for the information and guiding them to a next step seamlessly through a link. A weekly advisor email provides most relevant, timely and useful information to help advisors serve their clients and manage their practices, with links taking readers directly to the information in ClientWorks with single-sign-on functionality.

“LPL’s technology is designed to solve problems for advisors by taking friction out of their day and helping them run a more efficient practice. Not having to take time away from what advisors are doing in that moment, making it easy to find the answers they need, anticipating what they need to know and need to have access to—that’s a service mindset. And that’s how we believe LPL’s technology can create even more value among our advisors and their staff,” said Burt White, LPL Financial managing director and chief investment officer.

