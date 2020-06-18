The subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Laevad, signed an additional agreement with the Estonian Road Administration based on the public passenger transport service contract signed on 11.04.2014. According to the additional agreement, the Estonian Road Administration will order additionally 536 trips with the ferry Regula on Virtsu-Kuivastu line from 22 June to 31 July 2020. In addition, the Road Administration has the possibility to extend the order of additional trips within the mentioned volume range for additional period 01.08-31.08.2020.

For the additional trips, TS Laevad will earn fixed income EUR 322 thousand plus a voyage fee of EUR 335 euros per each trip, a maximum of EUR 502 thousand in total. When using additional period, the additional fixed service fee is EUR 248 thousand. The total fee for the ferry service is up to EUR 750 thousand, including the use of additional period.

The ferry Regula will be used as additional transport capacity to be ready for the growth of demand on the Virtsu-Kuivastu line. TS Laevad will perform additional voyages if at least 200 line meters of vehicles have been left behind on the scheduled voyage, for the transfer of which a ticket for the scheduled voyage of the main vessel has been purchased, or it is optimal to perform a dangerous cargo voyage with an additional vessel. Additional voyages are not considered as scheduled voyages and the tickets for additional voyages will not be sold in advance or in port.

In 2019, Road Administration ordered 536 additional voyages in Virtsu-Kuivastu line for which TS Laevad earned a fixed fee in the amount of EUR 1.56 million, plus a voyage fee of EUR 350 for each trip. In order to make the additional voyages in 2019, TS Laevad chartered and manned an additional passenger ferry Mercandia VIII. In 2020, no additional vessel will be chartered and only the existing fleet, i.e. the replacement vessel Regula, will be used, unless it is replacing one of the main vessels of TS Laevad. As a result, the transport service fee is also significantly lower than in the summer periods of previous years.

TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu line with ferries Piret and Tõll and Rohuküla-Heltermaa line with ferries Leiger and Tiiu. The company also owns replacement ferry Regula.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.