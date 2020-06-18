MONTREAL, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of SIRIOS (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling will resume in the coming days on its Aquilon gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.



The Aquilon project enters in a new exploration phase. Compilation of historic data and the new geological modelling have permitted us to identify new high-potential targets. Sirios will consequently test the depth extensions of the high-grade, near surface gold showings, that include:

3,230.89 g/t Au over 0.8 m (Lingo 3 West, ref.: press release 06/26/2008);

133.67 g/t Au over 0.82 m (Fleur de Lys, ref.: press release 01/19/2011).

The planned drill holes will also test for the potential stacking of additional gold zones around the currently known mineralization.



The Aquilon property, 100% owned by Sirios, is composed of 140 claims covering nearly 70 km2. It is located approximately 1,750 km north of Montreal and 490 km east of Radisson, the property is easily accessible year-round by a network of roads via the Trans-Taïga road crossing the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Area. Additional information on the property is available from the following link: https: //sirios.com/en/aquilon/ .

Roger Moar, Geo., and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

About Sirios

Founded in 1995, Sirios Resources develops and explores its own mining exploration projects. Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Over the years Sirios has focused its work mainly on its Cheechoo gold deposit, while actively exploring the high auriferous potential of its other properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area in Quebec.

Precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19

Sirios Resources considers the health and safety of its employees and contractors of utmost importance. The company continues to strictly follow the recommendations put forward by all levels of the government during this health crisis period.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Dominique Doucet, President, CEO, Eng.

ddoucet@sirios.com

Tel.: (514) 510-7961

Website: www.sirios.com



