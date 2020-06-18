DALLAS, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced its inclusion the Food Logistics 2020 Top Green Providers (Software & Technology category). Symphony RetailAI’s supply chain solutions leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and rich data management to help grocers reduce waste and spoilage of perishable goods and prepared foods, and ultimately make a significant environmental impact in their respective communities.



“Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief, Food Logistics. “From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers’ supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year.”

With its solutions, Symphony RetailAI helps retailers and CPGs meet their sustainability goals. Its AI-enabled demand forecasting solution helps grocery retailers accurately predict demand, so the right levels of shelf-sensitive products are moved efficiently through the supply chain. The demand forecasting software recognizes the use-by date and has full visibility into inventory quantities and dating throughout the supply chain, helping to dramatically reduce waste – particularly for fresh items.

Notably, using the solution, some grocers have been able to:

Reduce forecast errors by up to 75%, while managing all items in one platform.

Achieve up to 45% waste reduction.

“We’re honored to be part of the Food Logistics’ 2020 Top Green Providers as the global environment should be top of mind for today’s enterprises,” said Patrick Buellet, Chief Strategy Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “Not only must CPG suppliers and retailers consider the efficiency of getting products on shelf, but once there, make sure they sell before the expiration dates. With the right tools, this delicate balancing act – the right products, the right quantities at the right locations – can become much easier to manage.”

In addition to its demand forecasting solution, Symphony RetailAI Warehouse Management allows grocery retailers to optimize the allocation of inventory in real-time, to reduce waste. Grocers using the solution have seen an 80% reduction in pick-error rates via voice-directed warehousing and a 20% increase in inventory accuracy, leading to a reduction in fuel, food and packaging waste.

Find out more about Symphony RetailAI Demand Forecasting and Symphony RetailAI Warehouse Management .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the FMCG industry’s only integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and high-performance supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers designed with customer insights to fuel recommendations for profitable growth. Founded on CINDE and GOLD enterprise solutions, Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh food and store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including half of the world’s top 30 grocery retailers and all of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Symphony Retail Cloud, driven by Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. For more information visit symphonyretailai.com .

About SymphonyAI



SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani . Website: www.symphonyai.com