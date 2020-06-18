Kitchener, Ontario, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to 20 billion sanitary pads, tampons and applicators are disposed of in North America every year. A local company is trying to change that. Waterloo-Region operated Diva International Inc. not only offers a more sustainable way to period, but is proud to announce today it was been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers of 2020 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This is the first year Diva has been recognized for this honour, after also being recognized as one of Waterloo Area’s Top Employer (2019) and Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers (2020).

As a Certified B Corporation, Diva is no stranger to recognition for its commitment to sustainability. Its core product, the DivaCup, is a reusable alternative to disposable period products, helping to divert billions of disposable tampons and pads from landfills and waterways each year. The product’s packaging is also made with vegetable-based inks and is completely recyclable. More recently, Diva’s Chief Operating Officer, Roxanne Law was recognized as one Canada’s Clean50 (2019) for her work in making Diva’s supply chain more sustainable, and the company’s employee-run EcoDivas committee won a Communitas Award for Ethical and Environmental Responsibility in Green Initiatives in 2019.

“My heart is so full, to see Diva recognized for its commitment to the planet,” says Carinne Chambers-Saini, CEO and co-founder of Diva International. “As a company dedicated to reducing the massive waste associated with disposable period products by converting consumers to our reusable option, sustainability has always been one of our core values as a company. We’re committed to building a more sustainable future for our employees, our consumers and generations to come.”

The selection criteria evaluated for Canada’s Greenest Employer include: (1) unique environmental initiatives or programs they have developed; (2) whether they have been successful in reducing their own environmental footprint; (3) whether their employees are involved in these programs and contribute unique skills; and (4) whether their environmental initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity, attracting new employees or customers.

“Values and understanding shift with each generation” says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. “Environmental sustainability was once considered contrary to running a successful enterprise, however, within a generation we have witnessed a complete reversal — a focus on long term sustainability in not only necessary for the health of any organization but for society as a whole.”

For the 2020 competition, Diva was selected based on their EcoDivas committee work which includes:

A food waste program that ensures 80 percent of food and recycling waste is being disposed of properly

A reusable energy partnership with fellow B Corp, Bullfrog Power (contributing 78.5Mwh of Green Electricity and 629.9GJ of Green Natural Gas: 621.9GJ back onto the grid)

A partnership with Sustainable Waterloo Region

The company’s head office also affords employees a sustainable workspace which includes:

Paperless policy

Bike rack for eco-friendly commuting

Tinted windows

Remote work options reducing individual gas emissions weekly

LED lighting with timers in conference rooms

Automatic hand washing/drying systems (eliminating paper towels) and water-conscious toilets in washrooms

Diva also provides financial support to several organizations including Women’s Voices for the Earth and the Women’s Environmental Network.

2020 Canada's Greenest Employers

Mediacorp Canada Inc.



Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation’s largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, a large job search engine that includes editorial reviews from the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project and is used by millions of job-seekers each year.

About Diva International Inc.

Established in 2001, Diva’s founders, Francine Chambers and her daughter, Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their innovative product, the DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective and eco-friendly approach to menstrual care. Through their social impact program, DivaCares, Diva invests its expertise and resources in education, advocacy and access, working to create a world where menstruation is a fact of life, not life-limiting. For more information, please visit divainternational.ca.

