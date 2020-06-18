FREMONT, Calif., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penguin Computing, Inc., a division of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) and leader in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise data center solutions and services, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and is now participating in the Intel Select Solutions program. Penguin Computing will deliver a series of verified quick-to-deploy infrastructure solutions optimized for HPC and AI/ML applications. Penguin Computing’s goal through this collaboration is to empower customers to leverage the power of HPC and AI through reference designs. These reference designs are optimized for a range of broadly used HPC and AI/ML applications thereby lowering the technical barriers and accelerating the customer’s market competitiveness.



As organizations strive to stay ahead of the rapidly changing technological demands for HPC and AI infrastructures, they increasingly turn to partnerships that can help them navigate those complexities and deliver value to their customers. Intel Select Solutions simplify and accelerate the deployment of workload-optimized infrastructure through a suite of solution configurations that have been rigorously benchmark-tested and are optimized for real-world performance. Every Intel Select Solution is built to meet the highest thresholds of resiliency, system agility and service reliability.

In concert with Intel, Penguin Computing will develop and deliver multiple Intel Select Solutions focused on the transformational promise of HPC and AI/ML in the enterprise through collaboratively designed simplicity. Penguin Computing has a proven ability to deploy and scale HPC, AI/ML infrastructures for customers that range from early adopters to large scale enterprises. This expanded relationship follows Intel’s 2020 U.S. Partner of the Year Awards, in which Penguin Computing was honored for demonstrating excellence in technology platform design, integrated solutions development, marketing and training.

“Customers with traditional HPC and advanced analytics environments are rapidly adopting more AI capabilities. Our customers are increasingly looking for workload-optimized infrastructure and compute capabilities that enable them to drive transformational insights from edge to core,” said Kevin Tubbs, Ph.D. and Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions Group at Penguin Computing. “We’re excited to deliver verified Intel Select Solutions to our customers. Our goal through this expanded relationship is to innovate and deliver the technology and expertise that truly enables our customers to solve their most complex business challenges.”

“Intel Select Solutions are rigorously benchmark tested and optimized for workload performance and accelerated deployment of data center infrastructure,” said Trish Damkroger, Vice President and General Manager, the HPC Business Group at Intel. “We are pleased that through this partnership with Penguin Computing, our customers will be able to harness the fast and easy infrastructure deployment of these pre-verified configurations.”

About Penguin Computing

For 20 years, the Penguin Computing team of artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, and computer science experts has reimagined how startups, Fortune 500, government, and academic organizations solve complex technology challenges and achieve their organizational goals. Penguin Computing is focused on open platforms, including Open Compute Project (OCP) systems. We specialize in innovative on-premise high-performance computing (HPC), bare metal HPC in the cloud, AI, and storage technologies coupled with leading-edge design, implementation, hosting, and managed services including sys-admin and storage-as-a-service, and highly rated customer support. More information at www.penguincomputing.com.

