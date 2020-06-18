Smithfield Foods is supporting local communities by donating excess face shields to healthcare workers at nursing homes and local hospitals as part of their COVID-19 relief efforts.

SMITHFIELD, Va., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As healthcare workers across the country continue to face shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), Smithfield Foods, Inc. is supporting local communities by donating excess face shields to healthcare workers at nursing homes and local hospitals as part of their COVID-19 relief efforts.



Smithfield swiftly implemented the use of temporary, disposable face shields throughout their facilities to protect employees as part of their response to COVID-19. The company has continued to improve safety measures and, as they became available, replaced the temporary face shields with permanent face shields that can be affixed to employees’ helmets. Face shields are a critical part of the boosted PPE that employees are required to wear. To learn more about Smithfield’s commitment to employee safety in response to COVID-19, you can visit here .

“Smithfield remains committed to not only supporting and protecting our employees and customers, but to also supporting and protecting the communities where we live and work,” said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager for Smithfield Foods. “We are proud to donate these medical grade face shields to local healthcare workers who are battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.”

The donation of more than 115,000 face shields is valued at nearly $700,000. This donation adds to the previous giving of over $30 million in cash and in-kind contributions previously announced as part of Smithfield’s COVID-19 response through the company’s signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes® .

To learn more about Smithfield’s COVID-19 response, please visit here .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

