SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) announced today the publication of an article entitled “Higher naloxone dosing in a quantitative systems pharmacology model that predicts naloxone-fentanyl competition at the opioid mu receptor level” in the peer reviewed publication “PLOS ONE, ” This study was done in collaboration with Rosa and Co.

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist used to treat narcotic overdoses. Naloxone works by reversing the detrimental effects of the opioid, including slowed breathing, brain dysfunction, loss of consciousness and death. Common opioids include morphine, heroin, tramadol, oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl. Rapid resuscitation of an opioid overdose with naloxone, an opioid antagonist, is critical as opioid induced toxicity results in rapid death, i.e., delaying adequate resuscitation can result in death. Accordingly, the current approved naloxone doses (2 mg intramuscular (IM) and 4 mg intranasal (IN)), since they both give similar systemic exposure levels, might very well not be sufficient to reverse high doses of fentanyl. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is considered 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. According to the CDC, powerful synthetic opioids, like fentanyl and its analogues, are responsible for the largest number of deaths from opioid overdoses. To this end, it was recently reported that drug overdoses in British Columbia last month killed more people there than COVID-19 has all year. The vast majority of the overdose deaths involved fentanyl. There is no reason to believe that this same trend is not happening in the U.S.

The manuscript describes an opioid receptor quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) model which was developed to predict the effects of different IM doses of naloxone ( 2 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg) in response to different levels of fentanyl exposure (low, medium, and high). The model defined a successful reversal as lowering the amount of opioid bound to the brain receptors to less than 50% within 10 minutes. For the lowest and middle levels of fentanyl exposure, the model predicted that the 2 mg IM naloxone resulted in successful resuscitations within ten minutes, but more rapid reversal was observed with the 5 and 10 mg doses. However, at the highest level of naloxone exposure, the model predicted that the 2 mg IM (and 4 mg IN) doses of naloxone did not result in a successful reversal. In contrast, the 5 and 10 mg doses of naloxone successfully reversed opioid toxicity.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, stated, “These results suggest that the current marketed doses of naloxone (2 mg IM or 4 mg IN) may be inadequate for rapid reversal of toxicity due to fentanyl exposure and that increasing the dose of naloxone is likely to improve outcomes. Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that our high dose (5 mg IM) naloxone product candidate (ZIMHI) has the potential to improve outcomes and save lives.”

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. On May 11th the Company announced a partnership with US WOLRD MEDS for the commercialization of ZIMHI and SYMJEPI. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs for human and veterinary use, and certain nonsterile drugs for use by hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

