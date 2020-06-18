BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and VirBELA, today announced the appointment of Courtney Chakarun to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. She will be responsible for amplifying the eXp World Holdings’ brands and overseeing all areas of marketing, including driving digital strategy for growth and enhancing eXp Realty’s value proposition for agents and brokers. In addition, Chakarun will help raise awareness of VirBELA’s virtual platform as more companies search for technologies and tools to solve for remote workforces.



Chakarun brings decades of marketing expertise in consumer finance, housing and technology. Most recently, she was CMO of Roostify, a digital lending platform that processes nearly $35 billion a month in home loans. At Roostify, she transformed the marketing organization, elevated the brand and catalyzed collaboration across the company to advance the home lending experience. Prior to Roostify, Chakarun led marketing and innovation at CoreLogic and held various leadership roles at General Electric. Under her leadership, both companies embraced a culture of innovation and digital first marketing orientation.

“Courtney’s drive, expertise and leadership positions in housing, consumer finance and technology are aligned with our hyper-growth trajectory and commitment to the agent experience,” said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO. “Her track record of driving growth and building brands will be invaluable as eXp expands its affiliated services program and continues its focus on providing innovative solutions for agents and their clients. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

A recognized thought leader in lending, consumer insights and digital transformation, HousingWire recognized Chakarun as a Woman of Influence in 2019 and named her a Rising Star in 2016. Additionally, Chakarun holds a masters from the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton School of Business.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) owns eXp Realty and VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 30,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com .

