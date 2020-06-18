Austin, TX, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ed-tech industry leader Lightspeed Systems® (“Lightspeed” or “the Company") today announced the appointment of industry and Lightspeed veteran Amy Bennett to the newly created role of Chief of Staff. In this role, Ms. Bennett will lead internal communication and facilitate cross-departmental collaboration in order to drive efficiency during this period of rapid growth within the Company.

Ms. Bennett has been with Lightspeed Systems for 11 years, most recently in the role of VP Marketing, and has more than 25 years of experience in the education technology industry. The depth of knowledge and experience she brings to the role of Chief of Staff will allow her to support all executives and departments in fulfilling the Company’s mission of helping schools and protecting students.

The Company has recently added three industry leaders to its leadership team: Eileen Shihadeh in the role of Chief Marketing Officer (June 2020); Learie Hercules as VP of Data and Analytics (March 2020); and Kirk Orgeldinger as CFO/COO (September 2019). The newly created role of Chief of Staff will bring increased efficiency and effectiveness across those, and other, senior leadership functions.

“We’re growing quickly, building new solutions, adding new employees, and partnering with more schools to keep their 1:1 programs safe and effective,” said Brian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Lightspeed Systems. “The experience Amy brings to this new role will allow us to maximize all of our resources and efforts across the company.”

The Company’s market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Relay, provides student safety, device management, filtering, reporting and analytics to thousands of districts and millions of students around the world. The recent rapid adoption of distance learning, as well as the continuous addition of new functionalty to the platform, has greatly accelerated the Company’s growth.

“Lightspeed has remained an industry leader for decades by moving quickly, adapting to change, and developing innovative solutions to complex problems. Schools need that kind of partnership now more than ever. I’m excited to help Lightspeed Systems continue to lead and innovate in my new role as Chief of Staff,” shared Amy Bennett.

Ms. Bennett graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

