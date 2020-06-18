SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today named Dan Turton as Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs, effective June 29, 2020. Turton will be based in Washington, D.C. and will lead the worldwide government relations activities for the Company. He will report to Amy Tu, Executive Vice President and General Counsel.



“Dan is well-respected across the political spectrum,” Tu said. “He brings nearly three decades of experience in government affairs and public policy to this role, including time spent working in corporate and government positions on Capitol Hill, in the White House, and with General Motors. I am confident that he will complement the strength of our existing team, enrich our perspective and further our dialogue with policymakers and other important stakeholders.”

Most recently, Turton served as a Senior Advisor to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Rules. Turton previously served as Vice President, North American Public Policy at General Motors, where he managed all public policy strategies, including federal, regulatory and the state and local teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Turton’s prior roles include Vice President, Federal Government Affairs at Entergy Corporation, and Deputy Assistant to the President, White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

Turton holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA.

