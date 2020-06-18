TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing rapid expansion across Ontario, The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. (“The Hunny Pot”) announced the launch of its first express cannabis stores, located in the heart of the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.



The two new express stores are located at 2591 Yonge St and 2103 Yonge St and will depart from The Hunny Pot’s original concept and layout of the brands flagship stores in favour of contactless, express models that reduce the need for person to person contact. The two new locations will mark the brands third and fourth locations and is the first cannabis retail store for the community.

The move to a more digital, contactless framework is on par with industry trends across the globe.

“There’s been a significant drive for many industries to offer a more intuitive framework that focuses on customer experience and efficiency first and foremost,” said Hunny Gawri, Owner of The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. “The Hunny Pot flagship stores are larger in format and focus on enhancing the retail experience from all angles, including personalized budtenders, but as digital technologies are changing the way consumers shop, we opted for a smaller, more flexible format with these express stores.”

Both stores will also offer the popular curbside pickup and same day delivery that was launched by The Hunny Pot in April 2020. The Hunny Pot is now offering same day delivery starting at $0 to customers in Toronto and Hamilton.

“We’ve already seen these express models being adapted successfully in grocery stores, restaurants and hotels, and we are excited to be applying this format to the cannabis space. Our customers can expect the same quality and customer service they have come to know from our brand, but with a smaller footprint and improvements made to allow for a quicker, expedited retail experience,” said Hunny Gawri.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the store comes at a time that consumers are looking for safer and more innovative ways to shop.

“This express concept was in the works well before the pandemic hit, but it’s evident that it’s come at the right time. The pandemic has really reinforced that the way we shop is changing and is going to continue to change,” said Hunny Gawri.

“While it's not a conventional approach to secure two stores so close to one another, there is a considerably high demand for legal cannabis in this area. Our hope is that with two locations in such close proximity, we will be in a strong position to better service the neighbourhood in less time, ultimately helping more customers experience legal cannabis in a safe and welcoming space,” said Hunny Gawri.

The Hunny Pot Yonge and Eglinton stores are now officially open to the public and are ready to greet new customers on Monday to Saturday from 11:00AM-7:00PM and Sunday from 11:00AM-6:00PM.

