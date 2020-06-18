As Schools and Universities Start to Open, GTX Corp Gears Up

LOSANGELES, CALIFORNIA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (GTXO ), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology and an Industry Wired top company to watch in 2020 is pleased to announce that it is launching masks made specifically for children and students along with UV wands.

“As schools and universities consider reopening, safety is top of mind for both parents and administrators,” commented Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp. “We have been looking at the school market for some time and see there is a need for children and young adults of all ages to have specialized Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) for them to return to school safely. Young kids need masks that are properly sized and comfortable. Adjustable, washable and offered in kid friendly colors; high school and college students want masks that represent their school colors, logos, mascots, etc., so we see a big opportunity and believe the timing is now to launch products that are custom designed and geared for this demographic.”

GTX Corp also launched portable UV wands this week, which come in two sizes, one for home or business use and a smaller travel size version perfect for people going back to school or work that will be exposed to common areas. The wands are battery powered so they can be used anywhere and may be used to quickly eliminate germs and pathogens that may live on common area surfaces, such as seats on a train, bus or in a classroom or cafeteria.

“We are currently speaking to large private schools, charter schools and universities both in the U.S. and abroad and discussing their requirements for reopening responsibility and safely, while trying to keep their students engaged and not frightened,” commented Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp Director of Business Development.

GTX Corp also recently introduced its “ WORK SAFE PPE BUNDLES ” which are pre-packed assortments of PPE designed to meet the needs of small and medium size businesses that are reopening. The bundles consist of masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers, face shields, Ti22 Liquid Titanium Shield, UV boxes and UV wands.

See: Patrick Bertagna GTX CEO interview.

Under the Company’s Health and Safety umbrella, GTX Corp has already delivered hundreds of thousands of PPE items in over 42 States and several countries, to a wide range of entities such as essential businesses, assisted living facilities, pharmacies, Fortune 1,000 companies, hospitals, police departments, nonprofits, and local, state and federal government agencies, which require protective gear for their customers, employees and healthcare professionals.

GTX Corp’s updated, full-line of PPE can be found on its dedicated website www.gtxmask.com (use promocode ‘open4biz’ and get a discount on your first order).

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp ( GTXO ) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. Supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio, GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity, and develops tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is also in the protective medical supply business and has developed innovative technology driven solutions. The company has customers in all 50 States and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. The Company’s customers range from the U.S. Military, Foreign Military, public health authorities and municipalities, emergency, and law enforcement, first responders, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and direct to consumer.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

Social Media Hashtags

#withyou

#smartsole

#connectedandprotected

#trackwhatyoulove

#iot

#smartproducts

#nfc

#ble

#safety

#healthcare

#veritap

#exceptionmonitoring

#assettracking

#coronavirus

#facemask

#covid19

GTX Blog

https://gtxcorp.com/press/

https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

https://www.twitter.com/gtxcorp

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/

https://instagram.com/gtxcorp

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

213.489.3019

Info@GTXCorp.com

IR@GTXCorp.com

Contact Us

GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. Please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle

Email: NSRiddle@GTXCorp.com Tel: +44 7785 364100



Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX considering its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website ). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX’s forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Attachment