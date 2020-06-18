Other product introductions include two new teleconverters, USB Dock, and the availability of Sigma 16mm F1.4, 30mm F1.4 and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses in L-Mount.

Other product introductions include two new teleconverters, USB Dock, and the availability of Sigma 16mm F1.4, 30mm F1.4 and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses in L-Mount.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation today made the following announcements:



Launch of the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary, Sigma’s first ultra telephoto lens designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Introduction of two new teleconverters designed exclusively for Sigma mirrorless lenses:



- TC-1411 magnifies lens focal length by 1.4x.

- TC-2011 magnifies lens focal length by 2x.

Release of the Sigma USB Dock UD-11 for L-Mount and EF-M Mount mirrorless lenses. Availability of 16mm F1.4, 30mm F1.4 and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses in L-Mount.

WATCH: Sigma Stage Online

Watch the recording of this morning’s presentation by Sigma to learn more about the new products.

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary - Compact Size, Ultra Telephoto Performance

The 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens is Sigma’s first full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens. Designed from the ground up for mirrorless camera systems, its new optical formula ensures edge-to-edge sharpness and high-contrast image quality throughout its entire focal range. The lens construction is made up of 16 groups and 22 elements, with one FLD and four SLDs used for the effective correction of aberrations and distortions. Its superior image quality and compact size make it an excellent companion lens to the previously released full-frame mirrorless zooms from Sigma, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art. It will be available in Sony E-mount and L-mount.

The fifth Sigma lens designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless camera systems, the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary further expands the possibilities of mirrorless camera photography. Thanks to the stepping motor system that is optimized for both phase detection AF and contrast AF, the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary makes shooting video with eye-tracking AF very smooth. It consistently achieves high levels of optical performance and makes the most of its capabilities as a zoom lens at every focal length from wide to close-up shots to telephoto photography.

When paired with the new Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and/or TC-2011 (sold separately / for L-Mount only), which were exclusively developed for the use with mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary gives photographers a "super telephoto" range with a focal length of up to 800mm while still benefiting from a compact lens and effective AF. It functions as a 140-560mm F7-9 AF ultra-telephoto lens with the Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411, and as a 200-800mm F10-12.6 AF ultra-telephoto lens with the Sigma Teleconverter TC-2011.

The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary will be available on July 10, 2020 for $949.00 USD.

The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary will be available on July 10, 2020 for $949.00 USD.

More information can be found at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/article/new-product-announcement-sigma-100-400mm-f5-63-dg-dn-os-c

Sigma USB Dock UD-11 - Easily Update Lens Firmware and Customize Settings

Designed exclusively for Sigma L-Mount and Canon EF-M Mount mirrorless lenses, the Sigma USB Dock UD-11 allows users to update firmware and customize settings on lenses in these lineups.

In addition to firmware updates, users can adjust the sensitivity of MF function* speed. It employs the new USB Type-C connection.

*Scope of adjustment varies depending on specifications of the individual product.

The Sigma USB Dock UD-11 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $59.00 USD.

The Sigma USB Dock UD-11 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $59.00 USD.

More information can be found at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/article/new-products-announcement-sigma-usb-dock-ud-11

Sigma Mirrorless Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011

The Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011 are designed exclusively for use with Sigma L-mount mirrorless lenses. Mounted between a lens and the camera body, the TC-1411 magnifies the focal length of the camera by 1.4x, and the TC-2011 by 2x. Designed to complement Sigma’s renowned optical formulas, these teleconverters preserve the image quality of the lens while extending the focal length for added zoom capability.

The new teleconverters have a dust- and splash-proof construction comparable to that of the Sigma Sports line lenses, and can withstand harsh outdoor shooting environments when combined with a dust- and splash-proof camera body and lens. Lightweight and compact, these accessories will upgrade lens performance to an "ultra telephoto" focal length without the need for additional lenses.

The Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $399.00 USD (TC-1411) and $429.00 USD (TC-2011).

The Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $399.00 USD (TC-1411) and $429.00 USD (TC-2011).

More information can be found at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/product-announcement-tc-1411-2011-tele-converters-for-mirror-less-lenses

F1.4 Mirrorless Trio Now Available in Native L-Mount - Compact, Affordable, High Quality

Sigma’s F1.4 Mirrorless Trio - the 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses - each benefit from a fast aperture of F1.4 to achieve sufficient amount of bokeh and admirable brightness even with APS-C size cameras, which tend to have smaller bokeh effects compared to 35mm full size systems. Each lens has a compact and lightweight body that is perfect for daily use as they cover the range from true wide angle to normal to portrait. Stepping motors ensure smooth, swift, quiet autofocus for both still and video capture. In addition to the upcoming L-Mount variations, these products are available for Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount and Micro Four Thirds camera systems.

16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($449 USD) - High performance wide angle prime in a compact package.

($449 USD) - High performance wide angle prime in a compact package. 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($339 USD) - Lighter and brighter Art line image quality with Contemporary compactness.

($339 USD) - Lighter and brighter Art line image quality with Contemporary compactness. 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($479 USD) - Exceptional image quality and smooth AF for video shooting.

Sigma F1.4 Mirrorless Trio lenses will begin shipping on July 10, 2020. Pricing detailed above.

Sigma F1.4 Mirrorless Trio lenses will begin shipping on July 10, 2020. Pricing detailed above.

More information can be found at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/article/release-of-sigma-interchangeable-lenses-for-l-mount-6-18-20

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all-new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 19 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog , Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

