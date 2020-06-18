Pune, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in vitro fertilization market is expected to reach USD 36.39 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of infertility can be a critical factor bolstering the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “In Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Conventional IVF, and IVF with ICSI), By Procedure (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor), By End User (Hospitals, and Fertility Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 16.89 billion in 2018.

The whole world is battling with the novel coronavirus. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-market-102189







The IVF Market report contains:

Through analysis of all the sections in the market

Informative data and figures

Market trends and drivers

Superior insights into all emerging developments

Regional data in terms of revenue





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-market-102189







Market Driver:

Increasing Demand for ICSI treatment to Augment Growth

The growing awareness about infertility will spur demand for the treatment of IVF in the forthcoming years. The growing introduction of advanced treatment of intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) will drive the market in the foreseeable future. The rising medicinal and surgical procedures for IVF treatment will enable speedy expansion of the market. IVF is the process of fertilization by extracting eggs, retrieving a sperm sample, and then manually combining egg and sperm in a laboratory.

The rising adoption of the IVF technique among infertile couples will subsequently create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The rising emphasis on assisted reproductive techniques will boost the demand of the market. The increasing popularity of IVF & ICSI treatment is likely to foster the growth of the in vitro fertilization market.

Market Restraint:

High Risks Of IVF Treatment to Limit Market Growth

The high risks associated with IVF and ICSI treatment will subsequently limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to a data published by the Reproductive Science Center, a rare condition called “Imprinting Disorders” associated with IVF procedures estimated that the risk of such disorders with IVF treatment was around 2 to 5 per 15,000 births using IVF technique, while the risk in general cases was 1 in 15,000 normal births. Thus, the potential risks and birth defects associated with IVF treatment and high-priced treatment of IVF are factors expected to dampen the growth of the market during the forecast period.





Quick Buy - IVF Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102189







Regional Analysis:

Rising Prevalence of Infertility to Aid Expansion in Europe

The market in Europe generated a revenue of USD 7.57 billion in 2018. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of infertility. The growing success rate of IVF treatment countries such as Spain and Denmark will further aid the development of the market in Europe. According to data published by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) states that the pregnancy rate per treatment in Europe in 2016 was around 30.5% which witnessed a growth of 1.3% than the previous year owing to the high success rate of IVF & ICSI procedures.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the surge in medical tourism. The rising awareness regarding infertility will have a tremendous impact on the market in the region. The higher adoption of IVF treatment will consequently foster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, according to the Fertility Society of Australia, in 2018 there were around 120 registered clinics present in Australia, among which almost 98.0% were providing IVF services.

Key Development:

May 2019: NMC Health plc, announced that it has acquired a majority of stake in Boston IVF to create the most diversified and experienced fertility network in the world.

May 2019: Scientists of Monash unveiled a new embryo screening test to reduce the risk of miscarriage during IVF treatment.



List of the leading Companies Profiled in the IVF Market are:

Boston IVF



Monash IVF

Pelargos IVF

Ovation Fertility



RSMC

Shady Grove Fertility



Group Ambroise Paré Clinic

Bangkok IVF center



Bloom IVF Centre

Other Service Providers





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-market-102189







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Infertility, For Key Country/Region, 2018 Number of IVF Procedures, For Key Country/Regions, 2018 Number of Registered Fertility Clinics, For Key Countries, 2018 Reimbursement Scenario, For Key Country/Region Key Industry Developments, Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisition

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Conventional IVF IVF with ICSI Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure Fresh Non-donor Frozen Non-donor Fresh Donor Frozen Donor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Fertility Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-market-102189





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Drugs discovery, In-vitro fertilization, Vaccine production, Cell-based research, Diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, Others), By End Users (Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Academic and research organizations, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026



Biomaterials Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Material (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, and Natural), By Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T, and More than 1.5 T), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027



Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Conventional NPWT, and Single-use NPWT), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns & Trauma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bivalent and Polyvalent), By Disease Indication (HPV Associated Cancer and Genital Warts), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026

Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis, By Product (Spray-dried, and Freeze-dried), By Application (Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

