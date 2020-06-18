Brooklyn, NY, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS CRM makes it easy to manage pipelines, sell more, and work efficiently. With the easy generation of custom proposals for prospects and electronic contract generation, many users find that they save large amounts of time by using the service.

Aurora Payments Merchant Reporting meanwhile makes it simple and easy to handle payment processing. This simple software solution is flexible and applies equally well to retail POS, eCommerce, hospitality, and more.

The company handles a complete CRM solution with an amazing customer support experience. This particular integration is a powerful solution that can help businesses receive payments from their clients, and thereby earn profit from their hard work and products.

With this powerful new integration, those who are a long time Aurora Payments clients can now seamlessly integrate with IRIS CRM. The result is a complete package that streamlines the entire process: from finding and prospecting leads, to handling their payments. With everything on one system, it’s easier than ever to keep track of everything, to handle accounting, and to run a tight ship.

With this new feature, users will be able to add Aurora Payments as a data source straight to the CRM interface. This can then be used to quickly import transaction data that will be processed through Fiserv and TSYS networks. The setup process is simple and straightforward, allowing users to get everything working perfectly in minutes.

Partnerships like these are a win-win situation for businesses and clients alike. With a more comprehensive set of tools that integrate seamlessly, companies can easily manage their data, provide better customer service, and increase their bottom line.

To learn more about the new integration please visit: https://www.iriscrm.com/new-integration-aurora-payments-merchant-portfolio-reporting

