OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) For the fifth time, YRC Freight has been named National LTL Carrier of the Year by the National Shippers Strategic Transportation Council (NASSTRAC). Through its annual Carrier of the Year Awards Program, NASSTRAC recognizes carriers that have demonstrated excellence in transportation, while also helping shippers identify the best of the best in carrier performance and value. YRC Freight’s selection for this award indicates the carrier’s constant focus on providing superior LTL freight services.

“It’s truly an honor when a customer spotlights a job well done with ‘Carrier of the Year’ recognition,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and President of HNRY Logistics. “It’s especially humbling when our transportation and logistics peers in NASSTRAC award our superior customer service.”

YRC Freight earned this recognition in 2018, 2017, 2012 and 2009. NASSTRAC selected recipients for its annual awards based on an online survey of association members who were asked to rank carriers in five key areas of performance: customer service; operational excellence; delivery flexibility, billing accuracy and claims resolution; business relationship effectiveness; and technology leadership.

2019 also brought top honors from Inbound Logistics magazine and Women in Trucking, who recognized YRC Freight as a Top 100 Trucker and a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation, respectively. Additionally, YRC Freight was recognized as GlobalTranz 2019 Carrier of the Year, Cross-Border LTL; DICK’s Sporting Goods Carrier of the Year; and Freight Center Diamond Partner of the Year.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

