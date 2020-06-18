New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377482/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on offshore drilling rigs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities and new oil and gas exploration policies. In addition, increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The offshore drilling rigs market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The offshore drilling rigs market is segmented as below:



By Type

• Bottom-supported rigs

• Floating rigs



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• MEA

• North America

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the high potential of offshore marginal fields as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling rigs market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our offshore drilling rigs market covers the following areas:

• Offshore drilling rigs market sizing

• Offshore drilling rigs market forecast

• Offshore drilling rigs market industry analysis





