QUINCY, Mass., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Stop & Shop announced that its 30th annual Food for Friends campaign raised more than $1.3 million to support the COVID-19 response efforts of thirteen regional food banks in the Northeast. In March, Stop & Shop also announced a $1 million donation to support these regional food bank partners as they help those struggling with immediate hunger needs and food insecurity during the pandemic.



Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign is an annual summer donation program where customers at Stop & Shop stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey are able to donate at checkout to support hunger relief. To help its food bank partners in this time of unprecedented need, Stop & Shop shifted the timeframe of the campaign to run throughout the month of May. Customers using self-checkout registers were asked if they would like to round up their total to the nearest dollar, and Stop & Shop donated 100% of the change to regional food banks across its footprint.

“We’re very grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our customers to help us support our food bank partners in their important work to provide food to individuals and families during this pandemic,” shares Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “The response from our customers shows that any size contribution can add up to make a meaningful impact in our communities.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign, and the funds raised will benefit the following food banks:

Community Foodbank of NJ

Connecticut Food Bank

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Foodshare

Feeding Westchester

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Fulfill

Food Bank for NYC

Greater Boston Food Bank

Island Harvest

Long Island Cares

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Worcester County Food Bank

For more information on Stop & Shop’s programs to support local communities, visit https://stopandshop.com/community/.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

