Rookout’s innovative ‘Data On-Prem’ technology enables large enterprises that have sensitive data to get the best from both worlds: SaaS agility and on-premise control





Data On-Prem meets the rigorous security and compliance requirements of the Fortune 1000, but in a SaaS package that offers software engineers instant access to data on the fly

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout , the company helping businesses understand their code and rapidly debug applications, today announced an innovative solution called Data On-Prem, which gives large enterprises the ability to quickly solve complex problems involving sensitive data. It accomplishes this by offering its cutting-edge tooling in a SaaS package, while simultaneously meeting all of the security and compliance requirements expected of on-premise solutions.

“Data On-Prem is about ownership of data,” said Liran Haimovitch, Co-Founder and CTO of Rookout. “The truth is that large companies want to be agile and use best of breed SaaS tools just like startups do -- but they simply can’t take on the risk of handing data over to a 3rd party. This is the problem we’ve solved by providing the data they want instantly -- and in a closed envelope.”

Highlights

Quick and simple integration

Rapid deployments and updates

Resolve production issues in minutes

SOC II, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPPA compliant

When debating whether or not to adopt a SaaS solution, the main blocker is often the risk involved with sending data out to be managed, stored, processed, and analyzed by a 3rd party. Rookout has no interest in client data, and instead focuses on quickly getting companies the data they want in a secure way. In other words, if data is the new oil, then Rookout seeks to be the most effective drill on the market.

Data On-Prem will save companies in data-sensitive environments a tremendous amount of time and money extracting data. Particularly in industries such as finance and healthcare, where dealing with data is a governance and compliance nightmare. According to research published by Digital Enterprise Journal, organizations are losing $2,129,000 per month, on average, due to delays in applications releases. The traditional processes to solve these problems are extremely time-consuming -- such as writing endless log lines or waiting for new code to re-deploy -- and often involve many levels of controls and approvals. Rookout skips all of that process, and comes with built-in auditing and other controls, allowing engineers to extract the data they need instantly.



“68% of organizations in DEJ’s upcoming study on Enabling Top Performing Engineering Teams reported that they are experiencing a ‘flying blind or flying slow’ type of challenge. In other words, they are facing a tradeoff to either ship software faster, but without the data that they need to ensure optimal performance, or to delay releases while trying to get the data,” said Bojan Simic, Chief Analyst at Digital Enterprise Journal. “Rookout helps engineers to get the data that they need to write a better software instantly, without having to write a specific code to access this information.”



Quotes of support

"I can envision cases in which it might have taken me several hours of adding log lines and pushing to staging to find errors that I found in minutes with Rookout.” -- Marjorie Ready, Senior Software Engineer at Backblaze

"The future of software lies in cutting down on deployment, reducing CI/CD strain and speeding development and the delivery of new features. With Rookout, you never have to waste time deploying new code to get data from your old code. Everything is just available with a click.” -- John Kodumal, CTO and Co-Founder of LaunchDarkly

About Rookout

Rookout is a SaaS product in the software development tool space pioneering the category of Understandability. It lets developers from Enterprise companies fetch data from their code quickly and easily, without breaking anything and without requiring long and complicated code changes and software deployments. This allows developers to fix their software on the fly, giving them time back to focus on building new business-critical applications. It also saves companies hundreds of thousands of dollars monthly by reducing high maintenance costs that come from traditional logging and debugging.

