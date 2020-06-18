San Francisco, CA / Farmington, UT, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Fundbox, the leading B2B payment and credit network, announced that the company has selected LoanPro, the leading cloud-based loan servicing platform, to accelerate the development of flexible credit management capabilities.

"At Fundbox, we want to focus on our core competencies, including our industry-leading data science and our simple, intuitive user experience that delivers credit in context," said Prashant Fuloria, Fundbox’s COO. "These strengths have helped Fundbox continue to grow through COVID-19. LoanPro allows us to give our customers greater credit flexibility while freeing our engineers to focus on the data science and user experience aspects of our growing B2B payment and credit network.”

LoanPro is the industry-leading loan servicing platform. The platform is built entirely on cloud APIs, providing a dynamic and flexible solution that is unique in the market.

"At LoanPro, we’ve worked hard to develop a flexible platform that allows financial services companies to simplify their loan management processes while reducing time to market," said Lloyd Roberts, LoanPro’s Chief Sales Officer. "Given Fundbox’s accelerated growth, our partnership will provide them with turnkey functionality and expertise, freeing their developers to focus on service value creation."

About Fundbox

Fundbox is a leading financial technology company focused on disrupting the $21 trillion B2B commerce market. Fundbox offers simple, fast, and transparent access to a revolving line of credit and, the company’s B2B payment and credit network is designed to help businesses reduce the risks and underwriting costs associated with managing net terms programming. With heavy investments in machine learning and the ability to quickly analyze transactional data, Fundbox is reimagining B2B payment and credit products in new category-defining ways.

Fundbox has received numerous accolades for innovation including the prestigious Forbes A.I. 50, Forbes Fintech 50, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch, CB Insights Fintech 250 among others. Since the company’s founding in 2013, Fundbox has raised more than $400 million from a blue-chip group of investors led by Allianz, the world's largest financial institution, MUFG, the largest institutional bank in Japan, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Spark Growth Capital, Arbor Ventures and Bezos Expeditions, and is currently experiencing incredible growth momentum.





For more information about Fundbox, visit fundbox.com.

About LoanPro

LoanPro was designed by lenders for lenders. Our cloud-based platform is built entirely on an API, providing lenders with a dynamic & feature-rich solution unlike anything else on the market. LoanPro's user interface is sharp, modern, and refreshingly clean. LoanPro was started in an attempt to create the most robust loan servicing software on the market. Our application was built with the customer in mind and is so user-friendly that employees of both small and large lending companies alike can intuitively understand its features. LoanPro makes it easier than ever to integrate software into your loan servicing processes. Lend with Confidence® with LoanPro.

For more information, visit LoanPro.io.

