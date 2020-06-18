Rogers Internet of Things Chair part of company’s commitment to drive innovative business solutions in Canada that will bolster the economy



University of Calgary to develop applications for smart cities, transportation, and COVID-19 related workplace safety solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and the University of Calgary today announced a five-year agreement to advance innovative Internet of things (IoT) research in support of Canadians, and Canadian businesses. Together, they have established the Rogers Internet of Things Chair with research led by Dr. Steven Liang, PhD , a renowned researcher at the Schulich School of Engineering.

“This initiative will bring ground-breaking IoT research and innovation to Canadian businesses and Canadians overall,” said Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business. “This exciting research is critical to developing the applications and IoT business solutions necessary to transform industries, support small businesses, and drive our economy when it's needed most.”

As Rogers Internet of Things Chair, Liang will focus on IoT research in the areas of energy, smart cities, transportation, and workplace safety including COVID-19 related solutions.

“Our students and researchers are constantly looking for creative and entrepreneurial solutions as we move forward in the digital revolution, seeking innovations to benefit society,” said Liang, associate professor in the Department of Geomatics Engineering. “This incredible support from Rogers will result in cutting-edge research on software applications for new technologies, both now and in the future.”

Liang is a globally recognized influencer and IoT researcher, as well as the winner of numerous prestigious awards, including the University of Calgary's Peak Scholar Award and Killam Emerging Research Leader Award (NSERC).

“This investment in research and innovation by Rogers at the University of Calgary is another big step in our city’s status as an innovation hub,” said Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of The City of Calgary. “We’ve been working on solving the world’s biggest problems here in Calgary, and I know it won’t be long before Dr. Liang and his team are on the cutting edge of improvements in how we live, how we communicate, and how we help start-ups grow.”

“The last several months and the impact of COVID-19 has underscored the important role that connectivity plays in our daily lives, whether it is people or devices or things,” added Prevost. “We truly understand what being connected means to Canadians, and Canadian businesses, and we are proud to be supporting the University of Calgary to advance IoT research for all.”

As an established leader in helping Canadian businesses leverage the power of IoT, Rogers provides IoT customers with the most Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network options. Rogers is committed to offering the latest in IoT connectivity and enable Canadian businesses to transform traditional practices to better serve Canadians.

“The Rogers Internet of Things Chair is at the forefront of technology innovation in our new economy,” said Mary Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calgary Economic Development. “Our city is ideally positioned to be a global leader in IoT combining the experience of business and leading-edge research to drive opportunity.”

Rogers continues to expand its portfolio of IoT solutions to meet the needs of Canadian businesses and municipalities. To learn more visit rogers.com/IOT .

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

About the University of Calgary

The University of Calgary is a global intellectual hub located in Canada’s most enterprising city. In our spirited, high quality learning environment, students thrive in programs made rich by research, hands-on experiences and entrepreneurial thinking. Our strategy drives us to be recognized as one of Canada’s top five research universities, engaging the communities we both serve and lead. This strategy is called Eyes High, inspired by the university's Gaelic motto, which translates as 'I will lift up my eyes.' For more information, visit ucalgary.ca/eyeshigh .