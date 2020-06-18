Covina, CA, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global p-o-c molecular diagnostic market accounted for US$ 1.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 6.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.8%.
The factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, venture capital funding for development of POC molecular diagnostics products, development of CLIA-Waived molecular POC tests, rapid decision making in emergency care, and rising demand for POC molecular diagnostics are anticipated to drive the growth in the global p-o-c molecular diagnostics market.
The report "Global P-o-c Molecular Diagnostic Market, By Product & Solution (Kits & Assays, Analyzers, and Software & Services), By Technology (PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based, and Microarray-based), By Application (Respiratory Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), Cancer/Oncology, Prenatal/Neonatal Testing, and Other Applications), By End-user (Clinics and Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital Outpatient Departments and Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Research and Academic Institutes, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Growing cases of chronic diseases associated with the aging population
Increase in the prevalence of various chronic diseases among the number of aged people is continuously increasing over several decades. For instance, according to the International Journal of Cancer, the number of new cancer cases was 14.1 million in 2012 in the world, which is projected to raise up to 24.4 million by 2035 with China witnessing the maximum number of cancer cases among 65 years and older. This is attributed to the growing number of cancer risk factors, lack of detection & treatment solutions, and lack of information about their causes.
Technological advancements
Ongoing research and development are continually funded and supported by a number of major international bodies involving the governments of established countries which is the major factor expected to reinforce the high growth potential for POC molecular diagnostics products. Furthermore, recent advances in the genetic sequencing instrumentation and development of microfluidics pave the way for the development of highly accurate, cost-effective, and rapid testing platforms, which are able to be used as true POC systems.
However, stringent rules and regulations and lack of reimbursement policies coupled with rising procedure costs act as a limiting factor for the point of care molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global P-o-c Molecular Diagnostic Market”, By Product & Solution (Kits & Assays, Analyzers, and Software & Services), By Technology (PCR-based, Genetic Sequencing-based, Hybridization-based, and Microarray-based), By Application (Respiratory Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), Cancer/Oncology, Prenatal/Neonatal Testing, and Other Applications), By End-user (Clinics and Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital Outpatient Departments and Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Research and Academic Institutes, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The prominent player operating in the global p-o-c molecular diagnostic market includes Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Cepheid, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Johnson and Johnson.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
