Pune, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Population Health Management Market size is projected to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Surging demand for quick access to patient records during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a crucial growth-driver for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Population Health Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The COVID-19 outbreak has created a global health and economic crisis of unparalleled proportions.

To effectively confront this challenge, healthcare professionals are requiring efficient access and retrieval of patient records to provide the optimum care and medication to coronavirus and other patients. In response, many public and private bodies are working out solutions to meet this demand. For example, the North Dakota Health Information Network, in April 2020, created longitudinal health records of patients to understand their conditions and accelerate diagnoses across the state.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/population-health-management-market-100626







Similarly, in March 2020, Chicago-based Medical Home Network began using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution to identify individuals at a heightened risk of suffering from severe effects of COVID-19. In sum, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to stoke the adoption of population health management systems and fuel the market growth.



The report states that the market value stood at USD 21.40 billion in 2018 and offers the following:

Exhaustive analysis of the market drivers, trends, and hindrances;

Comprehensive assessment of all the possible market segments;

Thorough study of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market; and

Precise computation of the relevant market figures and values.



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/population-health-management-market-100626







Market Restraint

Rising Frequency of Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Systems to Impede Market Growth

The population health management market growth is expected to get negatively affected by the increasing rate at which cyber-attacks are being conducted on healthcare systems around the world. For instance, in May 2019, the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), the billing services provider, faced a series of hacking attacks between August 2018 and March 2019, triggering a plethora of investigations and lawsuits against healthcare IT companies across the country.

In April 2019, a month before AMCA’s revelation, the insurance company Dominion National declared a 9-year hack on its systems, breaching the data of around 2.96 million patients. With majority of patient data going online, these attacks are inevitable and are likely to spike during the COVID-19 crisis, which is exerting unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems worldwide.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead the Market Supported by Robust Healthcare Infrastructure

In 2018, the market size in North America stood at USD 13.84 billion and the region is expected to dominate the population health management market share during the forecast period. The primary factors favouring the regional include strong and advanced healthcare infrastructure and rapid progress in healthcare IT, along with robust presence of global healthcare services companies.

The PHM market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a steady pace as population health management solutions are playing a critical role in delivering improved care to the expanding elderly population in the region. In Asia Pacific, market growth will be mainly based on the increasing number of hospitals and multi-specialty healthcare facilities in the region.





Quick Buy - Population Health Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100626







Competitive Landscape

Patient-centric Innovations by Market Players to Heat up Competition

The competitive milieu of this market is characterized by the operations of a few well-established players, specializing in healthcare IT in general and population health management in particular. These players are continuously innovating solutions to improve patient care and provide efficient access to patient data to health personnel. This factor has gained added significance due to the on-going crisis.

Industry Developments:

February 2020: US-based Pillo Health released its newest HIPAA-compliant PHM solution, Pillo Remotely. The solution transfers management of Pillo devices to healthcare professionals, who can now gather patient health data, conduct health surveys, and configure Pillo devices to enhance medical care.





US-based Pillo Health released its newest HIPAA-compliant PHM solution, Pillo Remotely. The solution transfers management of Pillo devices to healthcare professionals, who can now gather patient health data, conduct health surveys, and configure Pillo devices to enhance medical care. January 2020: Microsoft announced a 5-year-long, USD 40 million health program called “AI for Health”. The novel initiative is designed to leverage Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to reduce health inequity, improve global understanding of mortality and longevity, and speed up medical research.



List of Key Players Covered in the Population Health Management Market Report:

Medecision

McKesson Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Cerner Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/population-health-management-market-100626







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Regulatory Scenario - by Key Countries Overview of Key Mergers and Acquisitions Key Start-ups With Their Funding Overview Key Industry Trends Overview of Healthcare Infrastructure – Key Countries

Global Population Health Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Software Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Cloud-based On-premise Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/population-health-management-market-100626





Have a Look at Related Reports:

mHealth Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

mHealth Apps Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System Type (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Transcription Software Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud/Web-Based and Installed/On-Premises), By End User Facility (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, and Others), By Type (Voice Capture and Voice Recognition), By End User (Radiologists, Surgeons, Clinicians, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Telehealth Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

