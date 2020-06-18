Pune, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Population Health Management Market size is projected to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Surging demand for quick access to patient records during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a crucial growth-driver for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Population Health Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The COVID-19 outbreak has created a global health and economic crisis of unparalleled proportions.
To effectively confront this challenge, healthcare professionals are requiring efficient access and retrieval of patient records to provide the optimum care and medication to coronavirus and other patients. In response, many public and private bodies are working out solutions to meet this demand. For example, the North Dakota Health Information Network, in April 2020, created longitudinal health records of patients to understand their conditions and accelerate diagnoses across the state.
Similarly, in March 2020, Chicago-based Medical Home Network began using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution to identify individuals at a heightened risk of suffering from severe effects of COVID-19. In sum, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to stoke the adoption of population health management systems and fuel the market growth.
The report states that the market value stood at USD 21.40 billion in 2018 and offers the following:
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Market Restraint
Rising Frequency of Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Systems to Impede Market Growth
The population health management market growth is expected to get negatively affected by the increasing rate at which cyber-attacks are being conducted on healthcare systems around the world. For instance, in May 2019, the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), the billing services provider, faced a series of hacking attacks between August 2018 and March 2019, triggering a plethora of investigations and lawsuits against healthcare IT companies across the country.
In April 2019, a month before AMCA’s revelation, the insurance company Dominion National declared a 9-year hack on its systems, breaching the data of around 2.96 million patients. With majority of patient data going online, these attacks are inevitable and are likely to spike during the COVID-19 crisis, which is exerting unprecedented pressure on healthcare systems worldwide.
Regional Insights
North America to Lead the Market Supported by Robust Healthcare Infrastructure
In 2018, the market size in North America stood at USD 13.84 billion and the region is expected to dominate the population health management market share during the forecast period. The primary factors favouring the regional include strong and advanced healthcare infrastructure and rapid progress in healthcare IT, along with robust presence of global healthcare services companies.
The PHM market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a steady pace as population health management solutions are playing a critical role in delivering improved care to the expanding elderly population in the region. In Asia Pacific, market growth will be mainly based on the increasing number of hospitals and multi-specialty healthcare facilities in the region.
Competitive Landscape
Patient-centric Innovations by Market Players to Heat up Competition
The competitive milieu of this market is characterized by the operations of a few well-established players, specializing in healthcare IT in general and population health management in particular. These players are continuously innovating solutions to improve patient care and provide efficient access to patient data to health personnel. This factor has gained added significance due to the on-going crisis.
Industry Developments:
List of Key Players Covered in the Population Health Management Market Report:
