Company Announcement No 17/2020



18 June 2020

Annual General Meeting of Sydbank

On 18 June 2020 Sydbank’s AGM adopted the following items:

The Directors’ Report, the Annual Report and the recommendation for the allocation of profit. Sydbank to donate DKK 7m to Sydbank Fonden.



Remuneration policy.



The proposal of the Board of Directors to reduce the Bank’s share capital by DKK 20,776,800 to DKK 596,763,200.



The proposals of the Board of Directors to amend the Articles of Association: After the capital reduction the Bank’s share capital is DKK 596,763,200, cf Article 2(1) of the Articles of Association As regards remuneration of the members of the Group Executive Management, reference is made to the Bank’s Remuneration Policy, cf Article 18(5) of the Articles of Association. Updating of the keeper of the register of shareholders, VP Securities, CVR No 21599336, cf Article 2(5) of the Articles of Association.



The proposal of the Board of Directors to renew the authorisation to allow the Board of Directors to acquire own shares at a total value of up to 10% of the Bank’s share capital.

9 new members were elected and 27 members were re-elected to the Shareholders’ Committee, which now counts 67 members.

Ernst & Young, Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as auditor.

