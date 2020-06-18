|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders
Company Announcement No 17/2020
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
18 June 2020
|
Annual General Meeting of Sydbank
On 18 June 2020 Sydbank’s AGM adopted the following items:
- The Directors’ Report, the Annual Report and the recommendation for the allocation of profit. Sydbank to donate DKK 7m to Sydbank Fonden.
- Remuneration policy.
- The proposal of the Board of Directors to reduce the Bank’s share capital by DKK 20,776,800 to DKK 596,763,200.
- The proposals of the Board of Directors to amend the Articles of Association:
- After the capital reduction the Bank’s share capital is DKK 596,763,200, cf Article 2(1) of the Articles of Association
- As regards remuneration of the members of the Group Executive Management, reference is made to the Bank’s Remuneration Policy, cf Article 18(5) of the Articles of Association.
- Updating of the keeper of the register of shareholders, VP Securities, CVR No 21599336, cf Article 2(5) of the Articles of Association.
- The proposal of the Board of Directors to renew the authorisation to allow the Board of Directors to acquire own shares at a total value of up to 10% of the Bank’s share capital.
9 new members were elected and 27 members were re-elected to the Shareholders’ Committee, which now counts 67 members.
Ernst & Young, Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as auditor.
