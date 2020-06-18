CHICAGO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends of Prentice (FOP), a non-profit organization that works in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital to fund innovative and leading-edge research benefitting the lives of women, announced today they will be funding six critical research projects impacting the lives of women across the country. The exceptional physicians were selected as grant recipients of FOP’s annual grant cycle based on their commitment to improving healthcare for women here in Chicago and across the globe.
The Friends of Prentice grant recipients are varied both in their fields of studies and their reach into the different groups of women they serve. Each were selected from an impressively talented applicant pool for their demonstrated alignment and focus areas that ladder up to the mission of the organization – to improve the health of women across the entire arc of their lives.
This year's annual FOP grant recipients include:
“We are thrilled to award these six grants to conduct life changing research and work that has a positive impact on the health of women across the globe,” said Mike Borders, President of Friends of Prentice. “Over the years, we have awarded more than $20 million to physicians and clinicians at Northwestern that all collectively work towards propelling our mission forward each year by improving the health of women at all ages and stages.”
Since 1983, Friends of Prentice has awarded grants to more than 100 researchers and clinical programs. FOP’s annual grants initiative has funded projects in the areas of gynecologic oncology, mental health, heart disease, disparities in access to care, diabetes, HIV, uterine and pelvic medicine, genetic biomarker research, home health care outreach and more. Funds raised by FOP go directly to research, education, and patient care programs at Prentice.
For more information on each of the grants, including full proposal abstracts, please reach out to the press contact above. For more information about Friends of Prentice or how to get involved or support the organization, please visit www.friendsofprentice.org.
About Friends of Prentice
Friends of Prentice is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization made up of a completely volunteer board, sharing a common passion for women’s health. Working in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital, the organization advances the quality of care provided to women by investing in emerging technologies and medical advancements including groundbreaking research, clinical care programs and advanced educational opportunities. To date, Friends of Prentice has raised over $20 million to support research, education and patient care programs at Prentice Women’s Hospital.
