Company Announcement No 18/2020



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







18 June 2020

Dear Sirs

Sydbank’s Board of Directors

At the Shareholders’ Committee meeting which took place after the Bank’s AGM, Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen, Jacob Chr. Nielsen, Gitte Poulsen, Henrik Hoffmann, Janne Moltke-Leth, Jon Stefansson, Susanne Schou and Søren Holm were re-elected to the Bank’s Board of Directors.



Subsequently the Board of Directors elected Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen as its chairman and Jacob Chr. Nielsen as its vice-chairman.



Consequently the Bank’s Board of Directors continues to consist of 8 members elected by the Shareholders’ Committee and 4 members elected by the Bank’s employees.

Yours sincerely



Flemming Ramberg Mortensen

Group Executive Vice President

