                                                                                                                                                                                       

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
London Stock Exchange
Bourse de Luxembourg
Other stakeholders

 

Company Announcement No 18/2020

 		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark

 

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

 

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

 

 
18 June 2020 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank’s Board of Directors

At the Shareholders’ Committee meeting which took place after the Bank’s AGM, Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen, Jacob Chr. Nielsen, Gitte Poulsen, Henrik Hoffmann, Janne Moltke-Leth, Jon Stefansson, Susanne Schou and Søren Holm were re-elected to the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Subsequently the Board of Directors elected Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen as its chairman and Jacob Chr. Nielsen as its vice-chairman.

Consequently the Bank’s Board of Directors continues to consist of 8 members elected by the Shareholders’ Committee and 4 members elected by the Bank’s employees.

Yours sincerely
 
Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President

Attachment