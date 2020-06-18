New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sanitizer Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793504/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on sanitizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in hygiene consciousness, rise in outbreak of diseases, and growing number of hospital stays. In addition, increase in hygiene consciousness is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sanitizer market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The sanitizer market is segmented as below:



By Product

• Hand Sanitizer

• Food contact surface sanitizers



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the sanitizer market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for sanitizers in food industry and rising demand from developing regions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our sanitizer market covers the following areas:

• Sanitizer market sizing

• Sanitizer market forecast

• Sanitizer market industry analysis





