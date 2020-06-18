SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSBC) and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Banks 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Great Southern Bank was ranked as the sixth best bank in the United States.



The World’s Best Banks list is comprised of the financial institutions that differentiate their services and build trustworthy relationships with their customers. 450 banks around the world are featured on the list, which was announced online on May 14, 2020, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

The study involved 40,000 bank customers from 23 countries to rate banks they are involved with on various customer-centric criteria, and Great Southern Bank is excited to be recognized as one of Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Banks 2020.

Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joe Turner said, “This recognition is very meaningful to us because it is the result of our customers’ feedback. We work hard every day to build strong relationships with our customers by providing the products and services they need to make their financial lives better and easier. This recognition underscores our associates’ commitment and passion to take care of our customers.”

With total assets of $5.1 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Mo., the Company operates 97 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Neb., and Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com