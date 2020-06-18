Rueil Malmaison, 18 June 2020

Shareholders’ General Meeting of 18 June 2020

Approval of all resolutions

Dividend in respect of 2019: payment of final dividend of €1.25 per share on 16 July 2020 proposed either in cash or in new shares at the price of €78.71 per share

Benoit Bazin becomes Director of VINCI

VINCI’s Combined Shareholders General Meeting, chaired by Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held on 18 June 2020 at the Group’s head office in Rueil Malmaison. It took place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 epidemic. The quorum was 65,84 % and the meeting approved all the resolutions submitted.

The Shareholders’ General Meeting approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 and decided to pay a dividend of €2.04 per share in respect of that year. Since an interim dividend of €0.79 was paid in November 2019, the final dividend is €1.25.

Between 25 June 2020 and 9 July 2020, shareholders will be able to opt for payment of the final dividend in cash or in new shares at a price of €78.711. From 10 July 2020, the dividend will be paid solely in cash. The share will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 June 2020. The final dividend will be paid in cash or new shares on 16 July 2020.

The Shareholders’ General Meeting also approved the appointment of Mr Benoit Bazin as Director of VINCI, Mr Jean-Pierre Lamoure’s term of office having expired at the end of the shareholders’ meeting.

The result of the votes and the video of the Shareholders’ General Meeting will be available soon on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com .

Upcoming event: 31 July – First half 2020 financial results

Note to editors

Benoît Bazin is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École des Ponts ParisTech, with a degree in economics from the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris. He also holds a Master of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He began his career with the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance in 1995 as rapporteur to the Interministerial Committee on Industrial Restructuring, before moving to the Treasury Department, where he was responsible for French government investments in the aeronautics, electronics and defence industries.

Mr Bazin joined Saint-Gobain in 1999 as Corporate Planning Director for the Abrasives business, before being named Vice-President, Corporate Planning for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in September of the following year. In 2002, he was appointed President of the North America and Worldwide Bonded Abrasives divisions of the Abrasives business. He was named Chief Financial Officer of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in 2005.

From 2009 until the end of 2015, Mr Bazin was President of the company’s Building Distribution sector and he has been a Senior Vice-President of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain since 2010. From January 2016 until the end of 2018, he served as President of the Construction Products sector. Mr Bazin was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Saint-Gobain on 1 January 2019. He was a Director of Essilor International from May 2009 to March 2017.

1 If the amount of dividends that a shareholder opts to receive in shares does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder may obtain the immediately superior number of shares by paying the difference in cash on the date on which the shareholder selects that option, or receive the immediately inferior number of shares along with a cash payment for the remainder. The new shares resulting from the exercise of this option will be traded on Euronext Paris SA from 16 July 2020 and will qualify for dividends from 1 January 2020.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Grégoire Thibault

Tel: +33 1 47 16 45 07

gregoire.thibault@ vinci.com

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com







Attachment