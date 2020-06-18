New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-woven Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899979/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Acrylic market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$53 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$52 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Acrylic segment will reach a market size of US$82.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Non-woven Tapes market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$459.2 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Non-woven Tapes market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ATP adhesive systems AG; Avery Dennison Corporation; Berry Global, Inc.; BSN Medical, Inc.; Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG; Frimpeks Kimya Etiket San. ve Tic. AS; Gergonne Industrie; Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.; Koan Hao Technology Co., Ltd.; Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; LINTEC Corporation; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; M Company; Medline Industries, Inc.; Mercator Medical S.A.; Nichiban Co. Ltd.; Nitto Denko Corporation; Paul Hartmann AG; Poli-Tape Group; Scapa Group PLC; Shurtape Technologies, LLC.; Supertape; Symbio; Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.; Tesa SE





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899979/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Non-woven Tape Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Non-woven Tapes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Non-woven Tapes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Acrylic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Acrylic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Acrylic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Rubber (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Rubber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Rubber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Silicone (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Silicone (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Silicone (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Medical & Hygiene (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Medical & Hygiene (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Medical & Hygiene (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Non-woven Tape Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Non-woven Tapes Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Non-woven Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Non-woven Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Non-woven Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Non-woven Tapes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Non-woven Tapes Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Non-woven Tapes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Non-woven Tapes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Non-woven Tapes Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Non-woven Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Non-woven Tapes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Non-woven Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Non-woven Tapes Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Non-woven Tape Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Non-woven Tapes Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Non-woven Tapes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Non-woven Tapes Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Non-woven Tapes Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Non-woven Tapes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Non-woven Tapes Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Non-woven Tapes Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Non-woven Tapes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Non-woven Tapes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Non-woven Tapes Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Non-woven Tapes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Non-woven Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Non-woven Tapes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Non-woven Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Non-woven Tapes Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Non-woven Tapes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Non-woven Tapes Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Non-woven Tapes Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Non-woven Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Non-woven Tapes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Non-woven Tapes Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Non-woven Tapes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Non-woven Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Non-woven Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Non-woven Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Non-woven Tapes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Non-woven Tapes Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Non-woven Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Non-woven Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Non-woven Tapes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Non-woven Tapes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Non-woven Tapes Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Non-woven Tapes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Non-woven Tapes Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Non-woven Tapes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Non-woven Tapes Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Non-woven Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Non-woven Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Non-woven Tapes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Non-woven Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-woven Tapes Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Non-woven Tapes Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Non-woven Tapes Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Non-woven Tapes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Non-woven Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Non-woven Tapes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Non-woven Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Non-woven Tapes Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Non-woven Tapes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Non-woven Tapes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Non-woven Tapes Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Non-woven Tapes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Non-woven Tapes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Non-woven Tapes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Non-woven Tapes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Non-woven Tapes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Non-woven Tapes Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Non-woven Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Non-woven Tapes Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Non-woven Tapes Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Non-woven Tapes Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 172: The Middle East Non-woven Tapes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Non-woven Tapes Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Non-woven Tapes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: Non-woven Tapes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Non-woven Tapes Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Non-woven Tapes Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Non-woven Tapes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Non-woven Tapes Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Non-woven Tapes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Non-woven Tapes Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Non-woven Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Non-woven Tapes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Non-woven Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Non-woven Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Non-woven Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Tapes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Non-woven Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Tapes Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Non-woven Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Non-woven Tapes Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Non-woven Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Non-woven Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Non-woven Tapes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001