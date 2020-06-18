Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Results of General Meetings

The Company on behalf of the Cell hereby announces that at the Cell Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 11.30 a.m., all the resolutions relating to both the ordinary business and the special business, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 12 May 2020, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes cast in favour Votes against* % of votes cast against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld** No. shares % No. shares % % No. shares % Special Resolution 1 47,839,354 99.91 40,000 0.09 44.96 17,920 0.02 Special Resolution 2 47,669,929 99.55 210,805 0.45 44.96 16,540 0.02 Ordinary Resolution 1 47,866,954 99.95 20,000 0.05 44.97 10,320 0.01 Ordinary Resolution 2 46,259,638 99.48 237,636 0.52 43.66 1,400,000 1.32 Ordinary Resolution 3 47,846,743 99.93 26,511 0.07 44.96 24,020 0.02 Ordinary Resolution 4 47,638,735 99.90 41,029 0.10 44.78 217,510 0.20 Ordinary Resolution 5 47,866,954 99.93 30,320 0.07 44.98 0 0.00

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares and 2 management shares.

The Company for itself and on behalf of the Cell hereby gives notification that at the Cell and Company Meeting held on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 11.45 a.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 12 May 2020, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes in favour Votes against* % of votes against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**



No. shares



% No. shares % % No. shares % Ordinary Resolution 1 45,931,656 95.93 1,942,269 4.07 44.96 29,341 0.02 Ordinary Resolution 2 47,372,291 98.92 511,954 1.08 44.97 19,021 0.01 Ordinary Resolution 3 47,541,166 99.27 343,079 0.73 44.97 19,021 0.01 Ordinary Resolution 4 47,853,925 99.95 20,000 0.05 44.96 29,341 0.02 Ordinary Resolution 5 47,853,925 99.84 551,125 1.16 44.97 19,021 0.01 Ordinary Resolution 6 47,853,925 99.93 30,320 0.07 44.97 19,021 0.01 Ordinary Resolution 7 38,594,322 80.61 9,279,603 19.39 44.96 29,341 0.02

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Cell amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares of the Cell and 2 management shares of the Cell.

The Company hereby gives notification that at the Company Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 12.00 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 12 May 2020, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes in favour Votes against* % of votes against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**



No. shares



% No. shares % % No. shares % Ordinary Resolution 1 2 100 0 0 100 0 0 Ordinary Resolution 2 2 100 0 0 100 0 0 Ordinary Resolution 3 2 100 0 0 100 0 0

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Company amounted to 2 management shares.

The Board would like to thank the Company’s and the Cell's shareholders for their continued support. The Board has noted the number of votes cast against Mrs Dentskevich’s proposed reappointment and intends to consult with those shareholders who voted against her proposed reappointment to understand the reasons for their opposition.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the notices of the meetings dated 12 May 2020.

In accordance with FCA listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. All of these documents will shortly be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

These results will also shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

