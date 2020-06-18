Suresnes – June 18, 2020 at 6.00 p.m.

Bel finalizes the acquisition of All In Foods

After the fulfillment of all of the suspensive conditions, Bel announces today the finalization of the acquisition of 80% of All In Foods’ share capital, the founding family keeping the remaining 20%.

All In Foods develops a wide range of plant-based alternatives to cheese (available in slices, blocks, bloomy rind, grated, and spreads), as well as plant-based sauces coming from a recognized know-how on the market. The acquisition is in line with Bel’s strategy unveiled in 2015 aimed at expanding the company’s activities beyond cheese products to become a major player in the healthy snack market. Bel confirms its willingness to diversify its product offering through growth in dairy, fruit and plant-based products, three complementary food segments.

About Bel

The Bel Group is a world leader in branded cheese and a major player in the healthy snack market. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands include such products as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Mini Babybel®, Leerdammer®, Boursin®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 20 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.4 billion in 2019.

Some 12,400 employees in some 30 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food all. Bel products are prepared at 32 production sites and distributed in nearly 120 countries.

