Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     Stock Exchange Release       18 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 18 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date18 June 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount15,500shares
Average price/share5.268EUR
Total Cost81,654.00EUR

Company now holds a total of 271,151 shares
including the shares repurchased on 18 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment