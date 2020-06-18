Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 18 June 2020 at 19:00 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 18 June 2020
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|18 June 2020
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|VERK
|Amount
|15,500
|shares
|Average price/share
|5.268
|EUR
|Total Cost
|81,654.00
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 271,151 shares
including the shares repurchased on 18 June 2020.
On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
For more information, please contact:
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Puh. +358 10 309 5555
