ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document automation software for small and medium sized businesses, is pleased to announce a new enterprise partnership with American Meetings Inc. (AMI), the worldwide leader in live and virtual meeting services, to streamline and accelerate sales and operations as the company manages unprecedented interest in virtual meetings amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



With the sudden and immediate need to cancel or reschedule in-person business events around the globe due to COVID-19, American Meetings Inc. experienced a surge in demand for its virtual meeting services - an increase of over 10 times the usual sales volume for incoming leads nearly overnight. To help sales teams quickly adjust to the increased volume while working from home, AMI turned to technology and fast-tracked its PandaDoc implementation company-wide.

“PandaDoc will allow us to work quickly through our high volume of incoming leads. And, with a 100% remote workforce, the ability to create, edit and manage documents virtually will allow us to maintain business continuity throughout our operations,” said Andy McNeill, founder and CEO of American Meetings Inc. “We’re finding a lot of benefits to using PandaDoc and we know it’s going to be a strong asset for AMI. We’ve all had to adapt to a new normal but PandaDoc is going to make my team’s job easier now and well into the future when things settle down. It’s a game changer and I look forward to finding new ways to use it throughout the company.”

The American Meetings Inc. sales team is already successfully using PandaDoc to accelerate deals. Previously, sending a customized proposal involved many rounds of edits between the sales rep, a creative designer and management, often taking up to three days to send to a prospect. With PandaDoc, AMI uses approved custom templates and budgeting modules to get tailored proposals out in about 30 minutes. AMI also relies on document tracking analytics and integration with tools like HubSpot and Monday.com to ease the process of managing the sales pipeline from propose to close. AMI is currently working to deploy PandaDoc across more of its business operations, specifically its human resources and marketing departments.

“During these times, document automation has been key to maintaining business continuity. We’re proud that PandaDoc has become a vital resource for companies as they continue to adapt to the effects of the pandemic,” said Amanda Schmidt, VP Customer Success with PandaDoc. “We look forward to supporting AMI’s continued success by helping them improve the consistency and execution of business documents across their operations.”

To learn more about PandaDoc, visit PandaDoc.com.

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience, which led to over $20B in closed deals in 2019. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About American Meetings Inc.

Founded in 2002 by entrepreneur Andy McNeill, American Meetings, Inc (AMI). is one of the fastest growing meeting services organizations worldwide operating in over 60 countries. AMI helps clients achieve their business goals, amplify their brand and help them stand apart through live and virtual meeting strategies. Known for utilizing cutting edge technology with world class professionals, AMI delivers innovative service solutions to meet the needs of today’s enterprise business professionals. Learn more at www.americanmeetings.com

