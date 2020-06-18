New York, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-woven Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899978/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Dry-Laid market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$440.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$421.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Dry-Laid segment will reach a market size of US$274.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Non-woven Fabrics market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Non-woven Fabrics market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.; Avgol Ltd.; Bayteks Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S.; Berry Global Group, Inc.; Cygnus Group; DowDuPont, Inc.; Fibertex Nonwovens A/S; Fiberweb (India) Ltd.; Fitesa S.A.; Freudenberg & Co. KG; Hollingsworth & Vose Company; Hydroweb GmbH; Johns Manville Corporation; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd.; Suominen Corporation; Toray Industries, Inc.; Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd.; US Felt Company, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Non-woven Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Non-woven Fabrics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Non-woven Fabrics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Dry-Laid (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Dry-Laid (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Dry-Laid (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Spunmelt (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Spunmelt (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Spunmelt (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Wet-Laid (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Wet-Laid (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Wet-Laid (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hygiene (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Hygiene (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Hygiene (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Construction (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Wipes (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Wipes (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Wipes (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Upholstery (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Upholstery (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Upholstery (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Filtration (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Filtration (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Filtration (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Non-woven Fabrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States Non-woven Fabrics Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Non-woven Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Non-woven Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Non-woven Fabrics Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Chinese Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Non-woven Fabrics Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Non-woven Fabrics Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Non-woven Fabrics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Non-woven Fabrics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Non-woven Fabrics Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: European Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: European Non-woven Fabrics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: French Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Non-woven Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: German Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: German Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Non-woven Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Italian Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Non-woven Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 89: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Non-woven Fabrics Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Spanish Non-woven Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Russian Non-woven Fabrics Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Non-woven Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Non-woven Fabrics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Non-woven Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Australian Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Non-woven Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Non-woven Fabrics Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Indian Non-woven Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Non-woven Fabrics Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Non-woven Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Non-woven Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 140: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Non-woven Fabrics Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Non-woven Fabrics Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Latin American Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Non-woven Fabrics Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Non-woven Fabrics Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Argentinean Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Non-woven Fabrics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Non-woven Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Mexican Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Non-woven Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Non-woven Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 185: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Non-woven Fabrics Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Non-woven Fabrics Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Israeli Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Israeli Non-woven Fabrics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 197: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Saudi Arabian Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Non-woven Fabrics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 207: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: African Non-woven Fabrics Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 219: African Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Non-woven Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
Formats available: