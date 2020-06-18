



June 16, 2020 - Cegedim Health Data today announced a collaboration with IBM Watson Health to integrate clinical rich real-world data from The Health Improvement Network, THIN®, a Cegedim electronic health record (EHR) database, into IBM Watson Health’s real-world evidence solution portfolio. The integration of THIN® will support IBM Watson Health research services and IBM MarketScan® Treatment Pathways with offering life sciences and pharmaceutical clients access to rich and diverse European real-world data (RWD).

The THIN® database, which includes clinical data beyond biometrics such as diagnoses, treatments, clinical outcomes and interventions, will complement IBM’s proprietary databases for use in executing high-quality research studies and a self-service analytic tool to support life sciences clients.

“Many life sciences companies are pursuing market access in Europe and require a fully integrated solution to access real-world data. We can help address this emerging need by integrating the THIN® database directly into IBM Watson Health research services and IBM MarketScan Treatment Pathways. This collaboration further enables IBM Watson Health and Cegedim Health Data to support clients with a unified approach to evidence generation, thereby helping to streamline clients' commercialization and market access strategies,” said Mary Presti, Vice President of Life Sciences at IBM Watson Health.

This collaboration supports IBM Watson Health in developing meaningful use cases and insights for their clients using high-quality European real-world data. Not only does IBM have access to this European real-world dataset through its research services and self-service analytic solution, its researchers are trained to leverage the strengths of THIN®, which includes rich, longitudinal, anonymised and representative real-world data with a history dating back to 1994.

The collaboration comes at a time when the value of real-world data is arguably greater than ever before, as organisations and institutions globally seek answers to some of the industry’s biggest challenges. The European Medicines Agency has recognised that RWD analyses can support important investigations, and has called for a learning healthcare system at the international level based on data gathered in everyday practice to generate new knowledge.

Gilles Paubert, Global Head, Cegedim Health Data, concludes: “Cegedim is committed to enabling advancements in patient outcomes. Combining THIN® data and experts with IBM’s high-quality research experience and analytics platform presents a very real opportunity to help improve the potential of real-world data and provide that with every new patient treated, we know more overall about the practice of medicine.”





About Cegedim Health Data: Cegedim Health Data is part of the Cegedim Group, an innovative Technology, Services and Real World Data Company that has specialised in the healthcare field for more than 50 years. Cegedim Health Data provides Real World Data and Evidence (RWD-E) to drive cutting edge improvements in patient outcomes. With a data history of over 24 years and millions of anonymised patient records immediately accessible from our THIN® (The Health Improvement Network) European database.

To learn more, visit www.cegedim-health-data.com

About Cegedim: Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs almost 5,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue in excess of €500 million in 2019. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.



