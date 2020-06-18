Washington, DC, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Immigration Studies will host a livestream today at 2:00 p.m. EDT to discuss today's ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States in Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California. The high court held that the Department of Homeland Security acted unlawfully in terminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The majority ruled there was no discriminatory intent on the part of the executive, but that the DHS memorandum that rescinded DACA failed to "failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.” So what should the executive branch and/or the legislative branch do next?

Andrew Arthur, the Center's resident fellow in law and policy, said, "Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision. The Court could have made clear that the solution respondents seek must come from the legislative branch. Instead, the majority has decided to prolong DHS’ initial overreach by providing a stopgap measure of its own. In doing so, it has given the green light for future political battles to be fought in this Court rather than where they rightfully belong—the political branches. Such timidity forsakes the Court's duty to apply the law according to neutral principles, and the ripple effects of the majority's error will be felt throughout our system of self-government."

