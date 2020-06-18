LONG BEACH, NY , June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB: IDTY], a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS) announces it will hold a web-conference on June 25, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. Eastern time.

The web conference will be led by newly appointed CEO Phillip Kumnick. Ipsidy will present our vision for the future of the growing digital identity market, provide updates on new strategic initiatives, and share the latest enhancements to our identity platform.

View demonstrations of Ipsidy's solutions in action, and learn how enterprise customers are building identity trust across a range of applications in financial services, eCommerce, healthcare, and online to offline marketplaces.

A replay, as well as a copy of the slide presentations will be available following the event.

The conference will be webcast by One World Identity, an independent advisory and digital strategy firm focused on identity, trust, and the data economy. Please note that advanced registration is required.

If you are interested in attending, please register here: Ipsidy June 25 Web Conference .

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is in my lobby? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy’s solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co ; Cards Plus in South Africa, https://cardsplus.co.za/ ; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K and Ipsidy Perú in Peru. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com .

Contacts: